Sketchy probe: High Court acquits Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh in aide’s murder case

Tribune News Service

Saurabh Malik

Chandigarh, May 28

More than two years after the CBI Special Judge convicted and sentenced Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh to life imprisonment in Ranjit Singh murder case, the Punjab and Haryana High Court today acquitted him and four others after observing that the investigation officers carried out a “tainted and sketchy probe” following the media glare surrounding the event.

The 2002 case A case for murder was registered on July 10, 2002, after dera manager Ranjit Singh was shot in Kurukshetra

Ranjit’s father had alleged that dera followers killed his son for flagging sexual exploitation of sadhvis by Ram Rahim Multiple lapses In its 163-page verdict, HC cited multiple lapses in the CBI probe

The car allegedly used in the crime could never be seized

Prosecution witnesses stated four assailants were armed, but none of the weapons was seized

The Bench of Justice Sureshwar Thakur and Justice Lalit Batra also asserted that the investigation officers collected evidence unworthy of credence. It observed that the case starkly portrayed the necessity of the courts to make an incisive and objective analysis of the evidence existing on record, rather than allowing it to become stultified through a proactive media trial of the purported incriminatory role of the accused vis-a-vis the crime event.

The Bench also made it clear media trials were not at all required to be the “guiding regimen” for objective evaluations of evidence on record and the “strictest principles of evidentiary logic” were required to be applied. But the intellectual strength of the investigation officer apparently became static due to the glare of media publicity surrounding the crime event, the Bench added.

A case for murder and other offences was registered on July 10, 2002, under Sections 120-B, 302 and 34 of the IPC after dera manager Ranjit Singh was shot by four assailants at his native Khanpur Kolian village in Kurukshetra.

The complainant-father, during the course of investigation, told the police that dera followers had killed Ranjit Singh as they suspected him to be behind the circulation of the anonymous letter alleging sexual exploitation of sadhvis by Ram Rahim. The investigation was later transferred by the high court to the CBI.

In its 163-page verdict, the Bench asserted there were multiple lapses in the probe conducted by the investigative agency. Describing the probe as “faulty”, the Bench asserted the car, allegedly used in the commission of the crime, was never seized. Three prosecution witnesses stated that all four assailants were armed, but none of the weapons was seized by the CBI. It did not prepare a site plan of the place where the alleged conspiracy was hatched.

The CBI did not collect evidence about a restaurant, where a prosecution witness allegedly saw two accused openly celebrating the murder. It failed to examine the owners or the workers. It also did not take steps to get the test identification parade of two of the accused conducted. Only a “sham” photo identification was made, which was naturally not equivalent to a validly made test identification parade.

The Bench also observed that the recovery of weapons of offence was not efficaciously related to the crime or to its user. The appellants in the matter were represented, among others, by senior advocates RS Rai, R. Basant and Sonia Mathur with Gautam Dutt and PS Ahluwalia and other counsel.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Central Bureau of Investigation CBI #Dera Sacha Sauda #Gurmeet Ram Rahim