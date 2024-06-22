SKM to take call on stir strategy at July 10 meet

Neeraj Mohan
New Delhi, June 21
The Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) will hold a meeting here on July 10 to formulate a strategy for the next phase of the farmers’ protest. The announcement follows the Centre’s “minimal hike” in the MSP, which the SKM has vehemently criticised.
SKM leaders Avik Saha, Hannan Mollah, Balbir Singh Rajewal, Purushottam Sharma, Ravinder Singh Patiyala and P Krishnaprasad made this announcement at a joint press conference here. The SKM, an umbrella organisation representing 40 farmer unions, accused the Union Government of failing to fulfil the promises made to farmers in 2021. “We have called the meeting to decide our future strategy for the agitation as the government is not taking farmers’ pending demands seriously. All SKM leaders from across the country will come to New Delhi to attend the meeting,” said Rajewal.
The SKM leaders criticised the Centre for the recent MSP hike, which they termed insufficient. They pointed out that the hike for 14 crops was only 5 to 7 per cent over last year’s rates and fell short of the promise of granting MSP based on the C2+50 per cent formula.
