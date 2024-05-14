‘Small businesses suffering during Modi regime’

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, May 13

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh has accused the Modi government of neglecting the micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) sector, which was once considered the backbone of India’s economy.

In a series of posts on X, Ramesh, cited various media reports, alleging that the small businesses of India have spent 10 years suffering in this Anyay Kaal. He said the MSME sector contributed around 30 per cent to the country’s GDP, 40 per cent exports and employs around 12 crore people. However, these vital contributors to India’s economy have endured a decade of suffering under what he termed as “Anyay Kaal” or an era of injustice.

