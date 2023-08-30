‘Smile, please’: India’s moon rover Pragyan takes snaps of moon lander Vikram

IANS

Chennai, August 30

India’s moon rover has clicked a snap of its carrier -- the moon lander -- on the lunar soil, and the Indian space agency on Wednesday released the same.

India’s moon rover Pragyan takes snaps of moon lander Vikram. Photo source: X/isro

Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) in a post on the social media platform X said: “Smile, please! Pragyan Rover clicked an image of Vikram Lander this morning. The image was taken by the Navigation Camera onboard the Rover (NavCam). NavCams for the Chandrayaan-3 Mission are developed by the Laboratory for Electro-Optics Systems (LEOS).”

India on August 23 scripted history as ISRO’s ambitious third Moon mission Chandrayaan-3 touched down on the lunar surface, making it only the fourth country to accomplish the feat, and first to reach the uncharted south pole of earth's only natural satellite.

