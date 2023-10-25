Smuggled gold worth over Rs 2.5 crore seized at Bengaluru airport

Bengaluru, October 25
More than 4 kg of gold valued at over Rs 2.5 crore was seized by Customs officials at the Kempegowda International Airport here.
Customs officers rummaged flight EY238 which had arrived from Abu Dhabi on Tuesday and found gold paste wrapped in a black pouch hidden in the aircraft washroom.
“1331.66 grams of gold worth Rs 80,21,920 was recovered,” the Bengaluru Customs said in a statement on social media platform 'X'.
Customs officials intercepted four passengers who arrived from Kuala Lumpur, Dubai and Colombo on October 22 and seized approximately 3 kg of gold worth Rs 1.76 crore.
