Snag hits railway booking site, passengers suffer

New Delhi: The website of the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) suffered a glitch for two hours on Thursday, disrupting e-ticketing services and leaving commuters harried. PTI
Justice Fathima, SC’s 1st woman judge, dies at 96
Kollam: Justice Fathima Beevi (96), the first woman judge of the Supreme Court and Tamil Nadu ex-Governor, died at a private hospital here on Thursday. She also remained an NHRC member.
Uttarakhand tunnel collapse LIVE updates: Late-night snag delays rescue operation
Drilling work on hold at Silkyara tunnel
China says no 'unusual virus' behind Pneumonia outbreak in children
WHO asks China for more information about rise in illnesses,...
Another soldier dead in Rajouri, Army toll 5; LeT's top terrorist gunned down
A trained Lashkar sniper, Pakistan militant Quari was an exp...
Violent protests in Dublin after children stabbed in knife attack
Public transport remained disrupted in parts of the Irish ca...