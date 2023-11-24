Snag hits railway booking site, passengers suffer

PTI

New Delhi: The website of the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) suffered a glitch for two hours on Thursday, disrupting e-ticketing services and leaving commuters harried.

Justice Fathima, SC’s 1st woman judge, dies at 96

Kollam: Justice Fathima Beevi (96), the first woman judge of the Supreme Court and Tamil Nadu ex-Governor, died at a private hospital here on Thursday. She also remained an NHRC member.