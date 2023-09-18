Soldier abducted, killed in Manipur

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, September 17

Unidentified persons abducted and killed an Indian Army soldier, Sepoy Serto Thangthang Kom, while he was on leave in Manipur. The slain soldier was abducted from his house at Tarung in Neikanlong area of Imphal West district around 10 am on September 16. He was deployed at Leimakhong Military Station, Manipur.

As per the statement of his 10-year-old son, the only eyewitness to the crime, three miscreants entered their house while the father-son duo was working on the porch. The miscreants, he said, placed a pistol on his father’s head and forced him into a white-coloured vehicle and drove away.

There was no news of the soldier till this morning. Around 9.30 am, his body was found at Khuningthek village under Sogolmang police station in Imphal East. His identity was confirmed by his brother and brother-in-law, Ministry of Defence spokesperson in Nagaland Col Amit Shukla said. The soldier is survived by his wife, daughter and the son.

The last rites will be conducted as per the wishes of the family, officials said, adding the Army had rushed a team to assist the bereaved family.

