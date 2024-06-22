Soldier sacked for molesting colleague’s wife

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, June 21

A General Court Martial (GCM) has held an Army non-commissioned officer (NCO) guilty of molesting the wife of a fellow soldier and sentenced him to one-year rigorous imprisonment, besides dismissal from service.

The findings of the court and verdict are subject to confirmation by the higher authorities

The NCO was tried on one charge under Section 354 of the IPC for using criminal force to any woman with the intent of outraging her modesty, read with Section 69 of the Army Act that deals with civil offences punishable under law.

According to sources, the incident had taken place at the Delhi Cantonment in October 2022 where the accused NCO had entered a neighbouring house at night and misbehaved with the woman. She raised the alarm and lodged a complaint the same night.

A court of inquiry (CoI) was ordered into the incident, which held the NCO blameworthy and thereafter disciplinary action was initiated against him. Based upon the findings and recommendations of the CoI and summary of evidence, the General Officer Commanding, 40 Artillery Division, ordered that the NCO be tried by a GCM.

On his part, the NCO had pleaded not guilty to the charge and averred certain infirmities in the proceedings against him. The GCM, on taking into account the examination of the complainant and associated evidence brought on record, convicted the NCO.

