Son of family torn from Sialkot, Ahluwalia eyes Asansol now

Shubhadeep Choudhury

Asansol, May 15

A politician, who shifts to a new constituency in every election, runs the risk of being viewed with suspicion.

An exception to this trend is BJP’s Asansol Lok Sabha candidate Surendrajeet Singh Ahluwalia who is contesting his third Lok Sabha elections from a new constituency yet again.

Ahluwalia, who spent his childhood and part of his youth in Asansol, is seen as the “local boy” here. “I remember him cautioning us when we were young children and trying to climb a mango tree to pluck fruits,” said Raghunath Prasad, an Asansol-based businessman. “Ahluwalia ji has a house in the JK Road area here,” he added.

Ahluwalia is staying in a hotel in Asansol where he landed from Delhi after the BJP announced his candidature following Bhojpuri folk singer Pawan Singh’s decision to pull out from the contest after it came to light that he portrayed Bengali women in bad light in his songs.

During a conversation with this reporter, Ahluwalia talked about having acquired his school and college education in Asansol, but did not say anything about having a residence in the city. His affidavit carries his Patna address and does not list any property in Asansol.

However, for people, especially those who support the BJP, Ahluwalia is the “local candidate”. It is a useful thing for the BJP candidate who fought and won from Durgapur in 2019 and Darjeeling in 2014.

“I did not change my constituency from Durgapur to Asansol. It was done by my party. May be the party thinks I am capable of winning from any seat,” Ahluwalia said.

Before becoming a member of the Lok Sabha for the first time in 2014, Ahluwalia had multiple stints in the Rajy Sabha, including two from Bihar. “I am a strong believer in destiny. Destiny has brought me to Asansol,” said Ahluwalia, whose wife is from a Bengali family of Durgapur.

