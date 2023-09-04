Sonia admitted to hospital with mild fever, stable

Tribune News Service

New Delhi: Congress leader Sonia Gandhi has been admitted to Sir Ganga Ram Hospital here with mild fever. Her condition is stated to be stable. Before this, Sonia was admitted to the hospital twice this year. TNS

Kota suicides: Wardens to keep tabs on students

Kota: Rocked by student suicides, coaching hub Kota is roping in wardens, mess workers and tiffin providers to look for signs of depression among students staying in hostels and PGs. PTI

Walmart raises stake in Flipkart to 80.5%

New Delhi: US retail giant Walmart has hiked its stake in e-commerce subsidiary Flipkart to 80.5% after paying $3.5 bn (Rs 28,953 crore) to acquire shares from its non-controlling interest holders in six months to July 31. PTI

Tata Steel in talks to get funds for UK plant

London: Tata Steel is in advanced talks with UK government to agree around £500 million in state-backed funding to secure future of its Port Talbot plant in South Wales, said media reports. PTI

Jaishankar to speak at UNGA on Sept 26

New Delhi: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will speak at the UNGA on September 26, the same days as delegates from Bhutan, Afghanistan and Myanmar will speak. The Sri Lankan President will speak on September 21 and the caretaker PM of Pakistan and the Bangladesh PM on September 22.

