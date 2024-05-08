Sonia exhorts voters to reject proponents of hatred, lies

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, May 7

Former Congress president Sonia Gandhi launched a scathing attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the ruling BJP on Tuesday, accusing them of fostering a distressing atmosphere in the country. In a video message, she urged citizens to unite behind the Congress for a brighter future, emphasising the need for a change in leadership to address the current challenges facing the nation.

Releases video message The Congress leader attributed the prevailing atmosphere of despair to the policies of PM Modi and the BJP. "Our aim is to not only ensure progress and justice for all, but also to strengthen the nation," she asserted in a video message

Highlighting the challenges faced by youth, women, Dalits, Adivasis, minorities and marginalised communities, she gave a clarion call for unity to address the pressing issues of unemployment, discrimination, and injustice plaguing every corner of the country.

She attributed the prevailing atmosphere of despair to the policies of PM Modi and the BJP, accusing them of prioritising power over the welfare of people. She lamented the alleged exacerbation of hatred for political gains and emphasised the Congress’ commitment to inclusive growth and social justice.

“Our aim is to not only ensure progress and justice for all, but also to strengthen the nation,” she asserted, underscoring the party’s vision encapsulated in its manifesto and guarantees. She reiterated the Congress and INDIA alliance’s dedication to safeguarding the Constitution and democracy.

Urging citizens to vote for the Congress and join hands for building a stronger and united India, she appealed to everyone to work towards a brighter future for all.

Sonia Gandhi passionately appealed to voters to once again extend their support, emphasising the significance of the party’s manifesto, described as “Nyay Patra”, claiming that this was a promise to uplift the impoverished, empower the youth and women, provide support to farmers and labourers and bolster marginalised communities.

The message comes at a critical juncture as the Lok Sabha elections unfold, with the Congress positioning itself as a champion of the people’s rights and aspirations.

