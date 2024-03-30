Sonia Gandhi, Rahul among star campaigners for Congress in Rajasthan

Tribune News Service

Neeraj Mohan

New Delhi, March 29

Locked in an intense battle with the ruling BJP in Rajasthan, the Congress has issued a list of 40 star campaigner for the Lok Sabha poll.

The list includes names of party president Mallikarjun Kharge, Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi, besides prominent figures from Rajasthan, including PCC president Govind Singh Dotasara, in-charge Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa, former CM Ashok Gehlot and former Deputy CM Sachin Pilot.

The Congress’ list came a day after the BJP declared the list of its 30 star campaigners for the state.

The Congress had failed to open its account in the last elections in Rajasthan. Now, the party is focusing on the Jat-dominated constituencies. It has also included names of Jat leaders from neighbouring Haryana like Bhupinder Singh Hooda, his son Deepender Hooda and Randeep Surjewala.

The party has also named Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, former Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi, former Union ministers CP Joshi, Jitender Bhanvar Singh, Mukul Wasnik, Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa, Kanhaiya Kumar and Virender Singh Rathore.

In the women category, besides Sonia Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, the party has deputed Alka Lamba, Shimla Devi Nayak and Amrita Dhawan.

The BJP’s star campaigners include PM Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, national president Jagat Prakash Nadda, chief ministers like Mohan Yadav, Bhajan Lal Sharma, Deputy CM of Rajasthan Deeya Kumari and former CM Vasundhara Raje Scindia.

The Congress has already announced its candidates for 23 seats and left two seats for alliance partners Rashtriya Loktantrik Party and the Communist Party of India (Marxist).

