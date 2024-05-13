Sonia Gandhi spent 70% MP funds on minorities: Amit Shah in Raebareli

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, May 12

Launching an all-out attack on Congress leader Sonia Gandhi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday claimed that she spent more than 70 per cent of her MP funds on minorities during her tenure as MP from Raebareli over the past around 20 years.

Priyanka questions BJP I want to ask Home Minister Amit Shah, what has the BJP done for Raebareli? We started AIIMS, but they closed it... I have come here many times. Does he keep a list of my visits? He should note down how many times I have come here. Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Cong leader

Addressing a rally, Shah asked people that despite having voted for the Gandhi family for so many years, did they ever receive anything from the MP fund.

“The ‘shahzada’has come here to seek votes. You have been voting for many years. Have you received anything from the MP fund? If you have not received it, then where did it go? It went to their vote bank. Sonia Gandhi spent more than 70 per cent of the MP funds on minorities,” he claimed.

Shah further claimed that even though the Gandhi family has been given so many chances by the voters, the area has not seen any development.

“Many people here told me that this is a family seat. The people of Raebareli made the Gandhi and Nehru families victorious from here for many years. But after getting elected from here, how many times did Sonia ji and her family come to Raebareli?” Shah said. Sonia Gandhi might be unwell, but did Rahul Gandhi or his sister Priyanka Gandhi ever visit Raebareli, he said.

