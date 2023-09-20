 Sonia Gandhi to Harsimrat Badal: 27 women MPs participate in debate on reservation bill in Lok Sabha, all back it : The Tribune India

  • India
  • Sonia Gandhi to Harsimrat Badal: 27 women MPs participate in debate on reservation bill in Lok Sabha, all back it

Sonia Gandhi to Harsimrat Badal: 27 women MPs participate in debate on reservation bill in Lok Sabha, all back it

At present, there are 82 women MPs in Lok Sabha, out of the total strength of 543

Sonia Gandhi to Harsimrat Badal: 27 women MPs participate in debate on reservation bill in Lok Sabha, all back it

From left: Sonia Gandhi, Harsimrat Kaur Badal and Kanimozhi speak in the Lok Sabha during the special session of the Parliament. PTI photos



PTI

New Delhi, September 20

Twenty-seven women MPs cutting across party lines spoke during the debate on the women’s reservation bill in Lok Sabha on Wednesday, with BJP legislators coming out in support of it and the opposition parties also backing it while demanding its immediate implementation.

At present, there are 82 women MPs in Lok Sabha, out of the total strength of 543.

The government on Tuesday introduced the Constitution (128th Amendment) Bill, which seeks to reserve 33 per cent seats for women in the Lok Sabha and state assemblies. It was the first bill introduced in the new Parliament building.

Initiating the debate on the bill from the opposition’s side, Congress leader Sonia Gandhi said that any delay in bringing the reservation into effect would be “gross injustice” to Indian women.

“Rajiv Gandhi’s dream is only half fulfilled. It will be fulfilled with the passage of this bill. The Congress supports this bill. We will be happy with the passage of this bill but we also have a concern. I want to ask a question. For the last 13 years, Indian women have been waiting for their political responsibilities, and now they are being asked to wait for a few more years—two years, four years, six years, eight years,” the former Congress chief said.

Is such behaviour with Indian women appropriate, she asked.

“It is the demand of the Indian National Congress that the bill be immediately implemented... but, along with that, provision should be made for the reservation of SC, ST, OBC women after conducting a caste census,” she said.

NCP MP Supriya Sule also demanded that the bill be immediately implemented.

“Let’s make a constitutional amendment to show our commitment to SC/ST and OBC. Unless we have delimitation and census we can’t implement it so what is this special session?... The date of next census is indeterminate, the date of next delimitation is indeterminate so how are we going to get it,” Sule said.

Terming the women’s reservation bill a “sham”, TMC MP Mahua Moitra said it should be renamed as “women’s reservation rescheduling bill” and asserted that what was needed was action not “the placebo of legislatively-mandated procrastination”.

Participating in the debate, Moitra said women’s reservation is dependent on two totally “indeterminate dates” and asked, “can there be a greater jumla”.

DMK MP Kanimozhi Karunanidhi also made a similar demand.

“How long should we wait before this bill can be implemented. We have seen it can easily be implemented in the coming elections. This bill is not just an act of reservation but an act of removing bias and injustice and if you do not remove the clause which says after delimitation then there is no point, because we do not know till when this inordinate delay will go on,” she said.

Shiromani Akali Dal MP Harsimrat Kaur Badal said if there is no final date on its implementation, then what was the urgency to bring it in this session.

“You have brought a bill which will not give the rights to women in the next 5-6 years,” she said.

Union minister Smriti Irani slammed the opposition over its demand that the bill be implemented immediately, asking whether it is their wish to not follow constitutional process.

Intervening in the discussion on the bill, the women and child development minister also hit out at opposition parties such as the Samajwadi Party for their demand for reservation for minorities and said they do not know that reservation based on religion is “prohibited” under the Constitution.

Irani cited the women’s reservation bill brought by the UPA government that was passed in 2010 by the Rajya Sabha and claimed that the Congress’ proposal was that in 15 years, the rights of women regarding reservation in Parliament would be taken away.

Responding to the opposition’s contention that the reservation be implemented with immediate effect, Irani read out provisions of the Constitution regarding census and delimitation to drive home the point that it was necessary to include in the bill.

The other two ministers to intervene were Minister of State for Health Bharati Pawar and Minister of State for Commerce and Industry Anupriya Patel.

Patel expressed confidence that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will come up with some steps to protect the interest of women belonging to backward classes.

Patel, a member of the Apna Dal, a BJP ally, said the demand of the opposition is not wrong and it is a “serious issue” as women belonging to backward classes are marginalised.

“In our society, women belonging to backward classes are marginalised. Their challenges are different and more, and hence the demand for reservation keeps coming,” Patel said.

The other women MPs who took part in the debate were Sumalatha Ambareesh, Sarmishta Sethi, Jaskaur Meena, Dimple Yadav, Sandhya Ray, Navneet Ravi Rana, Veena Devi, Sunita Duggal, S. Jothimani, Bhawana Gawali (Patil), Sangeeta Azad, Rajashree Mallick, Geeta Viswanath Vanga, Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar, Dr. Beesetti Venkata Satyavathi, Ramya Haridas, Gomti Rai, Kavita Singh, Agatha K Sangma, Aparajita Sarangi, Shardaben Anilbhai Patel and Satabdi Roy.

#BJP #Harsimrat Badal #Lok Sabha #Sonia Gandhi

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
India

Justin Trudeau's claim of India's link to Nijjar's killing a 'shameless action', Washington shouldn't be part of it, says US expert

2
Punjab

boAt withdraws sponsorship for Canadian Punjabi singer Shubhneet Singh’s India tour  over his ‘earlier remarks’

3
Diaspora

Gurpatwant Pannun, facing 22 criminal cases in Punjab, on top of security forces' radar

4
Punjab

Hardeep Singh Nijjar case: US, UK, Australia flag concern over killing charges

5
Punjab

Matter serious, will affect Sikhs across world: SGPC on souring India-Canada ties

6
India

Turkish President Erdogan raises Kashmir at UN General Assembly

7
Diaspora

Ministry of External Affairs asks Indians to be cautious while travelling to Canada

8
World

Canada updates travel advisory to India; urges citizens to avoid visiting J-K, Manipur, Assam

9
Entertainment

Manipur actor banned for 3 years for participating in beauty pageant in Delhi

10
Punjab

Who is Pannun? And why Western countries don't see his criminal activities to prosecute Khalistani activist and other hardliners

Don't Miss

View All
From families of farmers & labourers, these soccer girls shine on nat’l stage
Haryana

From families of farmers & labourers, Bhiwani village soccer girls shine on national stage

India expels Canadian diplomat in tit-for-tat; rejects Trudeau’s charges as ‘absurd and motivated’
Diaspora

In a tit-for-tat, India expels Canadian diplomat; rejects Justin Trudeau's charges as 'absurd and motivated'

What is known about the murder of Sikh activist Hardeep Singh Nijjar in Canada?
Diaspora

Hardeep Singh Nijjar, what is known about the murder of Sikh activist in Canada

Canada says Indian gov't agents could be linked to Sikh leader's murder
Diaspora

Canada says Indian govt agents could be linked to Sikh leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar's murder

Canada expels Indian diplomat as it investigates India's possible link to Sikh activist's slaying
World

Canada expels Indian diplomat as it investigates India's possible link to Sikh activist Hardeep Singh Nijjar's killing

Former Punjab minister Jagdish Garcha, family drugged in house robbery in Ludhiana
Ludhiana

Former Punjab minister Jagdish Garcha, family drugged in house robbery in Ludhiana

Rs 200-crore wedding in UAE put Mahadev betting app promoter under ED scanner
India

Rs 200-crore wedding in UAE puts Mahadev betting app promoter under ED scanner

Standing up against drugs in Punjab
Punjab

Standing up against drugs in Punjab

Top News

Voting underway on women’s reservation Bill in Lok Sabha

Lok Sabha passes women’s reservation Bill with near unanimity

The Bill provides for 33 per cent reservation for women in L...

Ministry of External Affairs asks Indians to be cautious in travelling to Canada

Ministry of External Affairs asks Indians to be cautious while travelling to Canada

Govt asks all Indians, including student, living in Canada t...

1984 anti-Sikh riots: Delhi court acquits ex-Congress MP Sajjan Kumar in case related to killing of Surjit Singh

1984 anti-Sikh riots: Delhi court acquits ex-Congress MP Sajjan Kumar in case related to killing of Surjit Singh

Special Judge also acquits  two other accused—Ved Prakash Pi...

Justin Trudeau and political power of Sikhs in Canada

Justin Trudeau and political power of Sikhs in Canada

At 7.71 lakh, Sikhs comprise 2.1% of Canada’s population and...

‘Secular’, ‘socialist’ missing from copies of Constitution given to lawmakers: Congress leader Adhir

‘Secular’, ‘socialist’ missing from copies of Constitution given to lawmakers: Congress leader Adhir

Several opposition MPs, including those from the Left and ot...


Cities

View All

Clarify stand on Canadian PM’s allegations, Akal Takht Jathedar asks govt of India

Clarify stand on Canadian PM’s allegations, Akal Takht Jathedar asks govt of India

Tarn Taran snake bite deaths: Downgrading of PHC prevented timely medical aid to siblings

Intermittent spells of rain leave Amritsar district paddy farmers worried

After farmers, now traders join chorus to resume trade with Pakistan via Attari

Water level in Beas rises, desilting of fields affected

Panel rejects multi-level parking near Lake Club in Chandigarh

Panel rejects multi-level parking near Lake Club in Chandigarh

Rail services resume on Kalka-Solan UNESCO world heritage track after 72 days

Beant Singh assassination case: Chandigarh court grants bail to another convict Shamsher Singh

Tech boost for Chandigarh Police Dept’s forensic capabilities

Chandigarh: GMCH-32 probes negligence during HIV+ve patient’s surgery

1984 anti-Sikh riots: Delhi court acquits ex-Congress MP Sajjan Kumar in case related to killing of Surjit Singh

1984 anti-Sikh riots: Delhi court acquits ex-Congress MP Sajjan Kumar in case related to killing of Surjit Singh

Two killed, four injured in factory blast in Delhi's Bawana

Can conduct CLAT in regional languages, NTA tells Delhi High Court

DUSU Elections: AISA pushes for removal of 4-yr course

Delhi High Court quashes cheating case, asks parties to distribute uniform socks worth Rs 48,000 among police officials

Study hampered as floods ruin infra of Baupur Jadid school

Study hampered as floods ruin infra of Baupur Jadid school

Gang of illegal travel agents busted, 2 held

No end to students’ ordeal studying inside leaking tents

Hoshiarpur: Health officials raid Soya Cafe, find kitchen full of cockroaches, flies

Several injured in group clash near Valmiki Gate

Ludhiana Police bust interstate cyber fraud gang, recover Rs 17.35-lakh cash, secure Rs 7.24-lakh in frozen bank accounts

Ludhiana Police bust interstate cyber fraud gang, recover Rs 17.35 lakh in cash

Ludhiana police crack robbery case at former minister Jagdish Garcha's house

18 new Aam Aadmi Clinics to be opened in Ludhiana district

Work on Delhi-Amritsar-Katra expressway begins in district

Weather takes a pleasant turn

Probe into students’ allegations begins

Probe into students’ allegations begins

Federation holds education convention ‘Gyan Kharag’

Continuous drizzle in Patiala district

JE held taking bribe from Nabha resident

Six farm fire incidents recorded in Amritsar