Sonowal files papers from Dibrugarh, Gogoi Jorhat

New Delhi, March 26

Union minister Sarbananda Sonowal and Congress’ deputy leader in the Lok Sabha Gaurav Gogoi were among several aspirants from Assam who filed their nominations on Tuesday for constituencies going to the polls in the first phase on April 19.

Sonowal, accompanied by Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma, filed his nomination as BJP candidate from Dibrugarh, while Gogoi filed his papers from Jorhat. Besides Sarma, Sonowal was accompanied by Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) president Atul Bora, United People’s Party Liberal (UPPL) leader Promode Bodo and state BJP president Bhabesh Kalita.

Poll affidavits submitted by Sonowal showed the value of his immoveable assets shot up to over Rs 3.11 crore from Rs 2.02 crore in 2021, when he filed his papers for the Assembly elections from Majuli. His movable assets shot up to Rs 1.64 crore from Rs 1.14 crore he declared in 2021. Sonowal has liabilities worth Rs 25.78 lakh as against Rs 27.29 lakh in 2021. He has over Rs 47 lakh in six bank accounts. He had reported Rs 38.02 lakh in his bank accounts in 2021.

Gogoi was accompanied by PCC chief Bhupen Kumar Borah among others. Gogoi, son of former Assam CM late Tarun Gogoi, declared movable assets worth Rs 38.30 lakh and immovable assets worth Rs 2.25 crore. Gogoi’s wife Elizabeth Clare declared movable assets worth Rs 2.03 crore.

