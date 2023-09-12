‘Soon, Pakistan-occupied Kashmir will merge with India on its own’: VK Singh

Dausa, September 12
Union Minister and former Army chief Gen VK Singh (retd) has claimed that Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) would merge with India soon "on its own".
"PoK will merge with India on its own, wait for some time," the Union minister for State said while responding to a query at a press conference here regarding demands of Shia Muslims in PoK seeking opening of border with India.
The minister was addressing a press conference in Dausa during a Parivartan Sankalp Yatra programme of the BJP.
The Union minister also spoke about the success of the recently concluded G20 Summit under India’s presidency. He said that that the grandeur of the summit had given India a unique identity on the world stage and the country had proved its mettle in the world.
On the question about the BJP’s chief minister's face in the state for the upcoming assembly elections, VK Singh said that the BJP does not declare the chief minister's face wherever elections are held.
