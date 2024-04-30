‘Sorry papa’: Another NEET aspirant dies by suicide in Kota

Kota, April 30
A 20-year-old NEET aspirant allegedly hanged himself here days before appearing for his third attempt at cracking the exam.
"Sorry papa, I couldn't do it this year as well," a note found in the room said.
This is the ninth case of suspected suicide by a coaching student in Kota since January. The number of student suicides in the coaching hub stood at 26 in 2023.
Rajasthan native Bharat Kumar Rajput was found hanging from the ceiling fan on Tuesday morning, police said.
They said a one-line suicide note was recovered from the room saying ‘Sorry papa, me is saal bhi nahi kar paya' (Sorry papa, I couldn't do it this year as well).
Rajput had taken the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) twice before and was scheduled to appear for his third attempt on May 5, Jawahar Nagar Sub Inspector Gopal Singh said.
The student lived in a paying guest (PG) room in Rajiv Gandhi Nagar and was preparing for the medical entrance exam for the past one year. His nephew Rohit stayed with him and was also studying for the same exam, SI Singh said.
The medical aspirant allegedly died by suicide around 10.30 am on Tuesday when his nephew went outside. At around 11.15 am, when Rohit returned, he found the room was closed from inside so he peeped through a window and saw Bharat hanging from the ceiling fan with a bedsheet, the officer said.
Prima facie, it seems that the student took the extreme step as he was under stress of not performing well in his third attempt; however, the actual reason of death would be clear only after investigation, Singh said.
The body has been placed in the mortuary of MBS hospital for post-mortem, which will be conducted after arrival of his family members from their native Dholpur district, he added.
On Sunday, a NEET aspirant and Haryana native Sumit Panchal (20) also allegedly died by suicide by hanging from the ceiling fan in his hostel room. No note was recovered from the spot.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Supreme Court questions ED on timing of Arvind Kejriwal's arrest, seeks its reply
The bench asks Additional Solicitor General SV Raju to reply...
Manipur Police personnel drove 2 Kuki women to mob that paraded them naked, says CBI charge sheet
The 2 women were subsequently stripped naked and paraded bef...
India’s T20 World Cup squad: KL Rahul omitted, Hardik Pandya named vice captain
Sanju Samson and Yuzvendra Chahal in India’s provisional squ...
JD(S) suspends MP Prajwal Revanna over Karnataka ‘sex scandal’ row as pressure mounts ahead of Lok Sabha 3rd phase polls
The government has constituted a Special Investigation Team ...
Unwarranted, unsubstantiated imputations: MEA on US media report on Gurpatwant Pannun case
The report, citing unnamed sources, named a RAW officer in c...