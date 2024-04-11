 ‘Sound and stable ties serve common interests': China reacts to PM Modi’s border row comments : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • India
  • ‘Sound and stable ties serve common interests': China reacts to PM Modi’s border row comments

‘Sound and stable ties serve common interests': China reacts to PM Modi’s border row comments

Relations between the two sides nosedived ever since eastern Ladakh border standoff erupted on May 5, 2020

‘Sound and stable ties serve common interests': China reacts to PM Modi’s border row comments

Photo for representational purpose only. PTI file



PTI

Beijing, April 11

China on Thursday said that “sound and stable ties” serve the common interests of China and India as it reacted to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s remarks that for New Delhi, ties with Beijing are important and the “prolonged situation” at the borders should be addressed urgently.

In an interview with Newsweek magazine, which described India’s rise as “unstoppable”, Prime Minister Modi expressed hope that through positive and constructive bilateral engagement at the diplomatic and military levels, the two countries will be able to restore and sustain peace and tranquillity at their borders.

“China noted Prime Minister Modi’s remarks,” Chinese spokesperson Mao Ning told a media briefing here when asked for her reaction to Modi’s interview.

“Sound and stable China-India relations serve the interests of both countries and are conducive to peace and development in the region and beyond,” she said.

In his interview, which is the first to be given to a US magazine in the recent past, Modi said that for India, the relationship with China is important and significant. “It is my belief that we need to urgently address the prolonged situation on our borders so that the abnormality in our bilateral interactions can be put behind us. Stable and peaceful relations between India and China are important for not just our two countries but the entire region and world,” he said.

On the boundary question, Mao reiterated China’s oft-repeated stand that it does not “represent the entirety of China-India relations, and it should be placed appropriately in bilateral relations and managed properly”.

However, India has maintained that there cannot be restoration of normalcy in its relations with China as long as the state of the borders remains abnormal.

She said both countries maintain close communication through diplomatic and military channels on handling issues related to the border situation and have made positive progress.

“We hope that India will work with China, approach the bilateral relations from a strategic height and long-term perspective, keep building trust and engage in dialogue and cooperation, and seek to handle differences appropriately to put the relationship on a sound and stable track,” she said.

Meanwhile, Modi’s remarks were welcomed by the official media here, which termed it a “gesture of goodwill”.

“In a welcome move that may give a timely boost to the development of peaceful and stable China-India relations, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed the wish for the two neighbouring countries to ‘urgently’ resolve their long-standing border disputes,” the state-run China Daily said in its editorial.

“Modi’s latest remarks could be interpreted as a gesture of goodwill, as the two sides try to find a fair, reasonable and mutually acceptable settlement to their border disputes at an early date and turn the final page on them,” it further said.

That the two countries have kept the talks on the ground and the consultation mechanism running provides grounds for optimism that they will be able to not only continue to uphold peace along the border under bilateral agreements and protocols but also begin a new chapter of friendly bilateral relations, the editorial said.

The relations between India and China have been frozen except for trade ties ever since the eastern Ladakh border standoff erupted on May 5, 2020, following a violent clash in the Pangong Tso (lake) area.

The two sides have so far held 21 rounds of corps commander-level talks to resolve the standoff.

According to the Chinese military, the two sides so far agreed to disengage from four points, namely the Galwan Valley, the Pangong Lake, Hot Springs, and Jianan Daban (Gogra).

India is pressing the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) to disengage from the Depsang and Demchok areas, maintaining that there cannot be restoration of normalcy in its relations with China as long as the border issue remains tense.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#China #Ladakh #Narendra Modi


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Punjab's face-off with Centre likely over IAS officer Parampal Kaur who joined BJP after seeking VRS

2
Punjab

Sukhpal Khaira likely to contest from Sangrur, Charanjit Channi Jalandhar

3
Punjab

Akali leader Sikander Maluka’s daughter-in-law Parampal Kaur, former Congress social media head Rohan Gupta join BJP

4
Haryana

Closure of Shambhu toll plaza causing Rs 72 lakh loss per day to NHAI

5
Punjab

Won’t proceed with trial of Congress MLA Sukhpal Khaira in 2015 drugs case: Punjab Government to Supreme Court

6
Punjab

Punjab: Another IAS officer Capt Karnail Singh quits

7
India

Supreme Court agrees to hear Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal’s plea against arrest on urgent basis

8
Punjab

Lax security on Nabha college campus, all three gangrape accused were outsiders

9
Punjab

Indira Gandhi’s assassin Beant Singh’s son Sarabjeet Singh Khalsa to contest from Faridkot

10
Health

Male menopause exists? Here are the symptoms that are largely ignored

Don't Miss

View All
Youth saves kids from oncoming train, loses leg
Himachal

Solan youth Ritik saves kids from oncoming train, loses leg

Rich Punjabi culture on display at Khalsa College Baisakhi festival
Punjab

In photos: Rich Punjabi culture on display at Khalsa College Baisakhi festival

Experts blame climate change for drying neem trees in Punjab
Patiala

Experts blame climate change for drying neem trees in Punjab

Sabat Surat Sikh youths walk the ramp
Punjab

Sabat Surat Sikh youths walk the ramp in Amritsar

From truck driver to YouTube sensation: Rajesh Rawani is Anand Mahindra’s Monday motivation
Trending

From truck driver to YouTube sensation: Rajesh Rawani is Anand Mahindra’s Monday motivation

Office gossip isn't just idle chatter, it's a valuable – but risky – way to build relationships
Trending

Office gossip isn't just idle chatter, it's a valuable – but risky – way to build relationships

Pakistan Cricketers undergo army-style training at school in Kakul ahead of T20 World Cup, watch videos
Trending

Pakistan cricketers undergo army-style training at school in Kakul ahead of T20 World Cup; watch videos

‘Alexa, bark’: 13-year-old girl fends off monkey attack by her presence of mind in Uttar Pradesh
Trending

‘Alexa, bark’: 13-year-old girl fends off monkey attack by her presence of mind in Uttar Pradesh

Top News

Supreme Court expresses serious concern over wide misuse of social media to comment on pending cases

Supreme Court expresses serious concern over wide misuse of social media to comment on pending cases

Initiates contempt proceedings against an Assam politician w...

CBI arrests BRS leader K Kavitha in corruption case linked to Delhi liquor ‘scam’

After ED, CBI arrests BRS leader K Kavitha in Delhi excise policy case

CBI officials had questioned Kavitha in Tihar Jail on Saturd...

Political parties can be prosecuted for money laundering, rules Delhi High Court

Political parties can be prosecuted for money laundering, rules Delhi High Court

High Court’s verdict upholding legality of Kejriwal’s arrest...

SBI refuses to disclose electoral bonds’ details under RTI Act

State Bank of India refuses to disclose electoral bonds’ details under RTI Act

RTI activist Commodore Lokesh Batra (retired) had approached...

Apple sends notifications to users in 92 countries, including India, about ‘mercenary spyware'

Apple sends notifications to users in 92 countries, including India, about ‘mercenary spyware'

Mercenary spyware attacks are exceptionally well-funded and ...


Cities

View All

Police nab another accused in honey-trap, robbery case in Amritsar

Police nab another accused in honey-trap, robbery case in Amritsar

Youth’s murder over kite flying: fourth suspect lands in cop net

Amritsar: Advances spurned, man shoots at woman’s spouse

31-year-old shot dead at village near Beas

Tarn Taran patient booked for molesting doctor

Bathinda schoolboy crashes speeding car into tree, killed

Bathinda schoolboy crashes speeding car into tree, killed

Sushil Sarwan relieved from post of Panchkula DC

Sushil Sarwan relieved from post of Panchkula DC

Third time lucky, BJP fields Sanjay Tandon from Chandigarh

INDIA VOTES 2024: EVM dispatch centres, strong rooms to come up at 3 places in Mohali district

Chandigarh Administration bans carrying of arms

PSPCL sets up control room to protect wheat crop from fire

CBI arrests BRS leader K Kavitha in corruption case linked to Delhi liquor ‘scam’

After ED, CBI arrests BRS leader K Kavitha in Delhi excise policy case

Political parties can be prosecuted for money laundering, rules Delhi High Court

BJP protests, wants Kejriwal to step down over High Court verdict

Child trafficking gang busted; four held, two babies rescued

Anand’s resignation proves BJP out to topple govt: AAP

Poor sanitation, parking woes at PUDA complex irk visitors

Jalandhar: Poor sanitation, parking woes at PUDA complex irk visitors

Kapurthala: DC directs officials to ensure smooth conduct of elections

Two weeks on, AAP yet to find suitable replacement of Jalandhar MP Sushil Rinku

AAP gets show-cause notice for holding bike rally in Jalandhar North constituency sans permission

Hoshiarpur girl Kanwarpreet Kaur shines in Malta championship

Record property tax collection helps MC earn ~708-cr revenue in last fiscal

Record property tax collection helps Ludhiana MC earn Rs 708-cr revenue in last fiscal

Waste compactors to start functioning from today in Ludhiana

Sewage spills into vacant land in Dhandari Khurd, inundates street

Farmers union to oppose BJP candidates across Punjab

Ludhiana: Patwari, his accomplice held for taking Rs 3.5K bribe

Lax security on Nabha college campus, all three gangrape accused were outsiders

Lax security on Nabha college campus, all three gangrape accused were outsiders

Patiala MC chief inspects repair work on roads dug up for water project

Students hold voter awareness drive in Patiala

Pensioners slam govt over pending demands

Preneet Kaur hails Delhi High Court’s decision on Arvind Kejriwal