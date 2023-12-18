 Southern Tamil Nadu, including Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi goes under water; 800 train passengers stranded : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • India
  • Southern Tamil Nadu, including Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi goes under water; 800 train passengers stranded

Southern Tamil Nadu, including Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi goes under water; 800 train passengers stranded

Over 100 houses in Nagercoil were inundated and they were evacuated by authorities and sent to relief centres

Southern Tamil Nadu, including Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi goes under water; 800 train passengers stranded

Korampallam Pond overflows after heavy rain, in Thoothukudi district, Tamil Nadu, December 18, 2023. PTI



PTI

Chennai/Kanyakumari, December 18

Villages, towns, roads and highways in several regions of southern Tamil Nadu including Tirunelveli and Thoothukudi just resemble rivers in spate.

As flood water gushed out, onto the residential neighbourhoods and roads, houses were inundated and people were marooned.

Official sources said due to flooding, approximately 800 train passengers were stranded in Thoothukudi district.

At Seevalaperi in Tirunelveli, residents huddled on the terrace of a few two-storied houses. Similar was the scene at Meenakshipuram in Tirunelveli.

Over 100 houses at Nesavalar Colony in Nagercoil were inundated and they were evacuated by the authorities and sent to relief centres. Several residents said they have never seen such extremely heavy rainfall and flooding.

Using ropes, local people and Fire and Rescue Service and disaster response teams helped those stranded amid flooded streams reach safe locations.

At Krishnaberi in Tirunelveli, local people mobilised resources to rescue the stranded residents.

The huge volume of water flowing in waterfalls including Courtallam and Agasthiyar looked like multiple cloudbursts happening continuously.

Due to soil erosion, the ballast over which railway tracks were fixed firmly was washed away in Srivaikundam and iron tracks with only supporting cement slabs dangling precariously.

The water level rose above four feet in several locations of Thoothukudi and Tirunelveli and the bus termini in both the southern cities appeared like large swimming pools.

Similar was the scenario in other places including Kovilpatti. Vehicles parked near the bus terminus areas went under water.

Though there was a respite from rains in some areas, release of surplus water from dams continued, also contributing to water-logging.

In a residential colony near Rajapalayam, an elderly woman was feared dead in a rain-related incident. Rivers including the Thamirabarani are in spate.

Access to villages such as Oothu were cut off as roads overflowed with flood water. Roads including the Kovilpatti-Kayatharu-Thevarkulam road were flooded.

Lake bunds breached in a string of areas including Iravipudur in Kanyakumari adding to the flood woes.

Operation of buses and other modes of public transportation was severely affected. Milk supply was also hit and local authorities made arrangements to provide milk to people in such areas.

Local authorities in southern districts including civic officials in Tirunelveli have taken steps to provide food and water to people in heavy flooded localities and have deployed backhoe loaders for the purpose.

The extremely heavy rainfall and flooding in southern Tamil Nadu has dwarfed the recent showers and inundation witnessed in state capital Chennai.

#Tamil Nadu


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Chandigarh

Traffic chokes Ambala-Chandigarh highway

2
Punjab

Punjab announces 4% hike in dearness allowance to its employees

3
World

Watch: Giorgia Meloni says 'no place for Islam in Europe, will not allow Sharia law in Italy'

4
Punjab

Jalandhar youth goes missing in London, family leaves for abroad to search for him

5
World

Is Dawood Ibrahim 'poisoned, critical' in Karachi? India, Pakistan abuzz with speculation over terrorist's health status

6
Bathinda

Bathinda: Bhagwant Mann, Arvind Kejriwal unveil Rs 1,125-crore projects

7
Comment

India must stand firm against Canada

8
Punjab

Reaching for the sky: Haryana, Punjab IAF cadets pass out with flying colours

9
Punjab

Gun-wielding Jalandhar DSP's video goes viral

10
Patiala

SAD leader Bikram Majithia questioned for over 7 hours in drugs case, slams Punjab CM Mann

Don't Miss

View All
Punjab announces 4% hike in dearness allowance to its employees
Punjab

Punjab announces 4% hike in dearness allowance to its employees

Dawood Ibrahim ‘poisoned, critical' in Karachi; India, Pakistan abuzz with speculation over terrorist’s health status
World

Is Dawood Ibrahim 'poisoned, critical' in Karachi? India, Pakistan abuzz with speculation over terrorist's health status

Smog hampers migration, 20% dip in number of winged visitors to Sultanpur
Haryana

Smog hampers migration, 20% dip in number of winged visitors to Gurugram's Sultanpur National Park

State’s first tulip garden to come up at PAU
Punjab

Punjab's first tulip garden to come up at PAU, Ludhiana

Fresh snowfall turns Gulmarg into tourist delight
J & K

Fresh snowfall turns Gulmarg into tourist delight

Cold wave intensifies in Himachal
Himachal

Cold wave intensifies in Himachal; Kukumseri in Lahaul Spiti records -7.6°C

Reaching for the sky: Haryana, Punjab IAF cadets pass out with flying colours
Punjab

Reaching for the sky: Haryana, Punjab IAF cadets pass out with flying colours

AbRam does dad Shah Rukh Khan's signature pose at annual function; SRK, Gauri Khan can't contain their joy: Watch
Entertainment

AbRam does dad Shah Rukh Khan's signature pose at annual function; SRK, Gauri Khan can't contain their joy: Watch

Top News

Record 78 Opposition MPs suspended from Parliament in a day

Record 78 Opposition MPs suspended from Parliament in a day

Monday’s action takes total number of opposition MPs suspend...

Government wants to bulldoze key Bills without Opposition, dissent: Congress after more MPs suspended

Government wants to bulldoze key Bills without Opposition, dissent: Congress after more MPs suspended

All democratic norms have been thrown into dustbin by ‘autoc...

Delhi excise policy case: ED issues fresh summons to CM Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi excise policy case: ED issues fresh summons to CM Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister was first called by the federal agency ...

Dawood Ibrahim: A death that wasn't; how two unrelated incidents sparked speculation in India

Dawood Ibrahim: A death that wasn't — how two unrelated incidents sparked speculation in India

On Sunday, the news fuelled speculation among social media u...

Punjab announces 4% hike in dearness allowance to its employees

Punjab announces 4% hike in dearness allowance to its employees

Will be effective from December 1


Cities

View All

Foggy days on, solar blinkers, stud lights go missing from BRTS lane

Amritsar: Foggy days on, solar blinkers, stud lights go missing from BRTS lane

Centre committed to make India developed nation by 2047: Minister

Martyrdom day of Guru Tegh Bahadur: Path organised at Gurdwara Manji Sahib Diwan Hall in Golden Temple complex

Amritsar: Woman gang raped

Punjab Pensioners Union discuss Centre, state policies

Bhagwant Singh Mann, Arvind Kejriwal unveil Rs 1,125-crore projects

Bathinda: Bhagwant Mann, Arvind Kejriwal unveil Rs 1,125-crore projects

Navjot Sidhu hits out at AAP over mining policy

Sidhu: State headed towards financial crisis

DEOs declare 2 holidays for Bhagwant Mann's Maur Mandi rally in Bathinda, get show-cause notice

Pensioners stage protest in Bathinda

A first: Third-party inspection of Sector 22 parks underway

A first: Third-party inspection of Sector 22 parks in Chandigarh underway

PGI-Chandigarh fills 1,790 posts in five years, 1,700 still vacant, Lok Sabha told

Ex-Army officer, aide booked for duping veterans of Rs 8 crore

Traffic chokes Ambala-Chandigarh highway

Chandigarh: 4 immigration consultants booked

Delhi excise policy case: ED issues fresh summons to CM Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi excise policy case: ED issues fresh summons to CM Arvind Kejriwal

Excise policy case fake, bogus: AAP after ED summons Arvind Kejriwal

Court asks Jagdish Tytler's counsel to file details of previous FIRs in 1984 anti-Sikh riots case

Delhi court dismisses NewsClick founder Prabir Purkayastha’s plea for return of seized electronic devices

Man hit by minibus, dragged on bonnet in Delhi’s Lajpat Nagar

Jalandhar youth goes missing in London, family leaves abroad to search for him

Jalandhar youth goes missing in London, family leaves for abroad to search for him

Looking Back 2023: Law & order went for a toss in Jalandhar

Gun-wielding Jalandhar DSP's video goes viral

Woman held with 500-gm heroin, Rs 5.22 lakh drug money

Woman among 3 drug smugglers held

Staff shortage at PAU school, students suffer

Staff shortage at PAU school, students suffer

100 e-buses set to ply on city roads

Youth’s body found in autorickshaw

Open House What needs to be done to check the rising cybercrime in city & district?

No dearth of talent in district, better sport infrastructure need of the hour

Bikram Majithia appears before SIT for questioning in drugs case

SAD leader Bikram Majithia questioned for over 7 hours in drugs case, slams Punjab CM Mann

Cops await doctors’ nod to interrogate gangster

Blight disease damages 70% tomato crop in Patiala district

65 rural women trained in tailoring under 'Pahal'