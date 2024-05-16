 Samajwadi Party alleges foul play after its workers get ‘red cards’ : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • India
  • Samajwadi Party alleges foul play after its workers get ‘red cards’

Samajwadi Party alleges foul play after its workers get ‘red cards’

Samajwadi Party alleges foul play after its workers get ‘red cards’


Tribune News Service

Animesh Singh

New Delhi, May 15

One is familiar with hockey or football players being shown red cards, but in UP, workers of political parties are reportedly getting “red cards” for being a “potential threat” to smooth conduct of elections.

Several Samajwadi Party (SP) workers across many districts in UP have allegedly received such red cards from local police stations, asking them not to indulge in any activity which may obstruct peaceful polling, otherwise strict legal action will be taken against them.

Senior SP leaders have alleged that it was part of the ruling BJP government’s plan in the state to prevent their workers from campaigning.

During the recently concluded third phase of the Lok Sabha elections, many SP workers received such notices from local police stations, senior leaders said. SP leader and Rajya Sabha MP Javed Ali Khan told The Tribune that red cards were also issued to party workers in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections and earlier bypolls, especially after the BJP came to power in UP. “Several of our party workers have been issued red cards by the police during the ongoing Lok Sabha elections. In Sambhal and Moradabad, more than 10,000 party workers received these notices. In fact, quite a few of our workers were even taken into preventive custody. However, no red cards have been issued to BJP workers,” Khan alleged.

During INDIA bloc leaders’ meeting with the Election Commission on May 10 over the issue of delay in the release of voter turnout data, Khan raised the issue with the panel. “I gave a letter written by our leader Ram Gopal Yadav, highlighting the issue to the EC which assured us that it would take cognisance of it,” he said.

On May 7, when 10 seats of Uttar Pradesh went to the polls under the third phase, a Samajwadi Party worker in Budaun received a red card, which said, “It has been reliably learnt that you can be an impediment to the forthcoming elections scheduled to be held on May 7 and can also impact the law and order situation. Therefore, you are warned that strict legal action could be taken against you if any confirmed information of misconduct on your part is received.”

The red card was signed by a police inspector.

Another red card, issued to an SP worker during last year’s Ghosi Assembly bypoll in Uttar Pradesh, read that the person in question had been found to be instigating and trying to influence people into voting for a particular party and candidate.

“Therefore, you are advised that on the day of voting, you stay at home after casting your vote. You are advised not to indulge in any activity which may disrupt electioneering and law and order situation, otherwise strict legal action will be taken against you,” the red card said

“The BJP is scared and it is trying to get the help of administration under its regime. There were a lot of inquiries against opposition leaders under Section 107 and 117, CrPC, and red cards were issued. Opposition leaders were issued red cards by the police and threatened not to come to booth and campaign, they were abused and demoralised,” Ram Gopal Yadav had told a new agency earlier this month.

‘Stay home’ diktat given last year too

A ‘red card’ was issued to an SP worker during last year’s Ghosi Assembly bypoll in UP. It read the person in question had been found instigating and trying to influence people into voting for a particular party. “You are advised that on the day of voting, you stay at home after casting your vote.”

About The Author

Tribune News Service

The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Football #Hockey


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
World

Slovakian PM Robert Fico in life-threatening condition after being shot multiple times, says government

2
Diaspora

Indian man in Singapore stole intimate photos of women known to him; sent them fake links to get to their accounts

3
India

UN had informed Israel of movement of killed former Indian Army officer

4
India

Supreme Court orders release of NewsClick founder Prabir Purkayastha, declares his arrest ‘invalid’

5
India

Union minister Jyotiraditya Scindia's mother dies

6
India

First set of citizenship certificates issued under CAA, 14 people granted Indian nationality

7
Chandigarh

Former Chandigarh Congress president Subhash Chawla joins BJP

8
India

New Zealand investigating top Indian spice brands over contamination

9
Punjab

Arvind Kejriwal to visit Punjab for campaigning on Thursday; to take out roadshow in Amritsar

10
India

Sex video scandal: SIT on high alert amid reports of Prajwal Revanna's return from Germany

Don't Miss

View All
Golgappa makes frequent entry into White House menu with guests being served with mouth-watering popular Indian street food
Diaspora

Golgappa makes frequent entry into White House menu with guests being served with mouth-watering popular Indian street food

40-year-old Delhi man takes 200 flights in 110 days to steal jewellery from co-passengers, would assume dead brother’s identity
Delhi

40-year-old Delhi man takes 200 flights in 110 days to steal jewellery from co-passengers, would assume dead brother’s identity

Deceased girl’s parents donate her organs
Chandigarh

Deceased Haryana girl’s parents donate her organs

In death, Kaithal lad gives new lease of life to 5 patients
Chandigarh

Organ donation: In death, Kaithal lad Shubham gives new lease of life to 5 patients

Mother's Day Special: How region’s top cops, IAS officer strike a balance between work and motherhood
Himachal

Mother's Day Special: How region’s top cops, IAS officer strike a balance between work and motherhood

41-yr-old fulfils daughter’s wish, passes Class X exam
Punjab

41-yr-old fulfils daughter’s wish, passes Class X exam

Enduring magic of Surjit Patar: A tribute to Punjab’s beloved poet
Features

Enduring magic of Surjit Patar: A tribute to Punjab’s beloved poet

Indian Air force rescues 2 NRI women tourists from forest of Himachal Pradesh’s Sirmaur
Diaspora

Indian Air force rescues 2 NRI women tourists from forest of Himachal Pradesh’s Sirmaur

Top News

Slovakia's populist prime minister shot in assassination attempt, shocking Europe before elections

Slovakia's populist prime minister shot in assassination attempt, shocking Europe before election

PM Modi condemns assassination attempt as cowardly

2 bodies retrieved from car; death toll in Mumbai hoarding collapse rises to 16

2 bodies retrieved from car; death toll in Mumbai hoarding collapse rises to 16

The giant 120x120 feet hoarding collapses on a petrol pump d...

CAA gets rolling; govt issues first set of citizenship certificates to 300 applicants

CAA gets rolling; govt issues first set of citizenship certificates to 300 applicants

14 handed over document, all of them migrants from Pak’s Sin...

PM: Congress wants to divide Budget on communal lines

PM Modi: Congress wants to divide Budget on communal lines

Remark follows his denial of any Hindu-Muslim talk

SP alleges foul play after its workers get ‘red cards’

Samajwadi Party alleges foul play after its workers get ‘red cards’


Cities

View All

Opioids racket: STF recovers 1.98 crore tablets, 40 kg powder from Himachal-based firm

Opioids racket: STF recovers 1.98 crore tablets, 40 kg powder from Himachal-based firm

Rs 19.26 lakh hawala money, currency counting machine seized from shopkeeper

250 more paramilitary companies to arrive in state

LS election: 34 candidates left in fray after rejection of 13 nomination papers

Frequent fires at garbage dumps affecting city’s air quality

AAP’s Gurmeet Khuddian namesake in the fray from Bathinda

AAP’s Gurmeet Khuddian namesake in the fray from Bathinda

Day after accompanying Tewari in padyatra, Chawla joins BJP

Day after accompanying Manish Tewari in padyatra, Subhash Chawla joins BJP

Nearly 18,000 first-timers in Chandigarh, 45 voters aged above 100

Don’t tell us what you will do, explain what you did in 10 yrs: Manish Tewari to BJP

Seven nomination papers rejected in Chandigarh

SanjayTandon asks Congress nominee to pull out of race over poll code violation notice

Arvind Kejriwal rallies for Congress candidates

Arvind Kejriwal rallies for Congress candidates

Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav campaigns for BJP’s Kamaljeet Sehrawat

BJP stages protest near CM’s residence, demands probe in Swati Maliwal ‘assault’ case

Setback for Congress as several leaders jump ship to saffron party

Congress slams BJP over ‘deteriorating’ law and order

INDIA VOTES 2024: 20 nominations found valid after scrutiny in Jalandhar

INDIA VOTES 2024: 20 nominations found valid after scrutiny in Jalandhar

AAP opens election office in Jalandhar

Industrialists come forward to ensure workers’ safety

Special DGP directs officers to engage in professional policing

Youth kills man over ‘relationship’ with his sister

332 farm fire cases in 5 days in Ludhiana district

332 farm fire cases in 5 days in Ludhiana district

Sarabha Nagar school has 1 room for 150 kids

Nominations of 26 aspirants rejected, 44 left in fray

Congress ahead of others: Warring

Tributes paid to martyr Sukhdev Thapar

Govt depts owe PSPCL Rs 2,764 crore, allege powercom engineers’ body

Govt depts owe PSPCL Rs 2,764 crore, allege powercom engineers’ body

Former CM’s brother joins Congress

Despite poll officer’s efforts, Punjab farmers firm on disrupting BJP campaign

DTF delegation discusses issues with minister

Former VC Prof Arvind visits varsity