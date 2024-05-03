SP couldn’t pick one Yadav outside family for contest: Shah in Budaun

New Delhi, May 2
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday took on Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, accusing him of indulging in dynastic politics. He said Akhilesh claimed to be a leader of the Yadav community, but he could not find a single Yadav candidate outside his own family.
Addressing a rally at Budaun in Uttar Pradesh, from where Akhilesh’s cousin and son of Shivpal Yadav, Aditya Yadav, is contesting on the Samajwadi Party ticket, Shah said the entire Yadav clan was contesting elections in the state. “Yadavs of Budaun will never get a chance to contest the elections as long as Akhilesh and his family are there,” he said.
While Akhilesh is contesting from Kannauj, his wife Dimple Yadav is party’s candidate from Mainpuri. His other distant cousin, Akshay Yadav, is in fray from Firozabad, apart from Aditya Yadav from Budaun. Shah claimed while PM Narendra Modi built the Ram Temple and restored Kashi Vishwanath temple corridor, parties like the Congress and SP chose to ignore the invitation to the consecration ceremony in a bid to appease their “vote bank”.
In Bareilly, Shah attacked Rahul, suggesting his party would get such a drubbing in election that he would have to take out a “Congress dhoondho yatra” after June 4.
