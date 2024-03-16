SP declares 6 Lok Sabha candidates in UP, TMC 1

PTI

Lucknow, March 15

The Samajwadi Party on Friday announced the names of its six Lok Sabha candidates from Uttar Pradesh, taking the total number of nominees declared so far to 37.

The candidates are Yashveer Singh (Bijnor), Manoj Kumar (Nagina), Bhanu Pratap Singh (Meerut), Bijendra Singh (Aligarh), Jasveer Valmiki (Hathras), and Daroga Saroj (Lalganj), the party said on X. The SP gave the Bhadohi Lok Sabha seat to the Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress, which fielded Laliteshpati Tripathi from the constituency.

In a statement, the Trinamool Congress said, “Under the guidance and inspiration of... Mamata Banerjee, we are pleased to announce the... candidate from the parliamentary constituency of Bhadohi in Uttar Pradesh. We wish the best to Laliteshpati Tripathi and hope he succeeds in this endeavour.”

In 2012, Laliteshpati, who was then with the Congress, defeated Satyendra Kumar Patel of the Samajwadi Party by a margin of 8,523 votes in Marihan Assembly constituency in Mirzapur district of Uttar Pradesh. Tripathi is the great-grandson of former Uttar Pradesh CM Kamalapati Tripathi.

In October 2021, Laliteshpati along with his father Rajeshpati Tripathi joined the Trinamool Congress in presence of Mamata Banerjee in Siliguri in north Bengal. The list declared by the Akhilesh Yadav-led Samajwadi Party on Friday is its fourth.

With this list, the total number of candidates declared by the SP stood at 37, the party’s chief spokesperson Rajendra Chaudhary said.

