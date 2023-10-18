SP leader Azam Khan, his wife, son get 7-year jail in 2019 fake birth certificate case

Rampur (UP), October 18
A court here on Wednesday convicted Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan, his wife Tazeen Fatima and son Abdullah Azam in a 2019 fake birth certificate case, and awarded them a seven-year jail term.
“After the court verdict, the trio was taken into judicial custody and will be sent to the jail from the court itself,” said Arun Parkash Saxena, a former district government counsel, who was representing the prosecution.
MP-MLA court magistrate Shobit Bansal awarded the three convicts the maximum seven-year sentence.
The FIR in the case was lodged by BJP MLA Akash Saxena at the Ganj police station in Rampur on January 3, 2019. It was alleged that Azam Khan and his wife helped their son obtain two fake date of birth certificates—one from Lucknow and another from Rampur.
According to the charge sheet, in the certificate issued by the Rampur municipality, Abdullah Azam’s date of birth was mentioned as January 1, 1993. The other certificate said he was born in Lucknow on September 30, 1990.
