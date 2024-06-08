space odyssey

Indian-origin Sunita Williams breaks into an impromptu dance as she enters the International Space Station and receives ‘Bell Rings’ welcome along with her colleague Butch Wilmore. Sunita flew into space for the third time on Wednesday as both scripted history as first members aboard Boeing’s Starliner.
