Spain's President to skip G20 Summit in New Delhi after testing positive for Covid

Madrid, September 8

Spain's President Pedro Sánchez on Thursday tested positive for Covid and will skip the G20 Summit scheduled to take place in India.

Taking to X, Sánchez said, "This afternoon I have tested positive for COVID and will not be able to travel to New Delhi for the G20 Summit. I feel fine."

Esta tarde he dado positivo en COVID y no podré viajar a Nueva Delhi para asistir a la Cumbre del G-20.



Me encuentro bien.



España estará magníficamente representada por la vicepresidenta primera y ministra de Asuntos Económicos y el ministro de Exteriores, UE y Cooperación. — Pedro Sánchez (@sanchezcastejon) September 7, 2023

Spain at the G20 Summit will be represented by the First Vice President Nadia Calvino and Minister of Economic Affairs and the Minister of Foreign Affairs, EU and Cooperation, he added.

Sánchez is the third world leader to have pulled out of the G20 Summit. Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin are the other two leaders who will not be visiting Delhi.

#G20 #Spain