Speaker must act against Rahul for misinfo: Rijiju

New Delhi, July 3
Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju on Wednesday said the government had recommended to LS Speaker Om Birla to take “appropriate action” against LoP Rahul Gandhi for “misleading” the House on various facts.
Talking to the media after the culmination of the Parliament session, Rijiju said Rahul had, on July 1, “lied on the floor of the House” regarding various facts and figures as well as issues, and therefore the government had sent a notice to the Speaker, urging him to take appropriate action in the matter, and it was awaited.
On July 1, while participating in the discussion on the Motion of Thanks to the President’s Address to both Houses of Parliament, Rahul had attacked the government over a slew of issues.
