Security breach: Lok Sabha Speaker orders high level inquiry, review of security protocols at Parliament

New Delhi, December 13

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Wednesday announced that a high- level inquiry has been ordered to probe the security breach in Parliament and a comprehensive review of existing security protocols will be carried out.

Speaking in Lok Sabha at 4 pm, Birla termed the matter as ‘serious’ and ‘worrisome’ and assured that appropriate action will be taken on the findings of the high-level enquiry.

Birla had a word of praise for the watch and ward staff of Parliament and also the MP's who confronted the intruders and pinned them down. After making his statement Birla adjourned the House till 11 AM Thursday.

The Speaker convened an all-party meeting at 4 pm to take suggestions from political leaders on the security breach in the Parliament earlier in the day.

Two people had jumped into the well of the House and dispersed a yellow-coloured smoke in the Lok Sabha in the pre-lunch session.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah and other senior leaders of the ruling party were away to Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh to take part at the oath taking of the new BJP-led state governments.

Earlier while resuming proceedings at 2 PM, the Speaker said a preliminary enquiry has been completed. “Let us wait for detail report on the incident”, he said.

Birla assured party leaders that all suggestions by the members will be implemented. People come to the visitor’s gallery after MP's invite them. “We have to see if procedures need to change,” said Birla.

In this case, the visitor pass had been made at the request of BJP MP Pratap Simha from Karnataka. There is no need to discuss somethings publically, the Speaker added when he was pressed by members at 2 PM.

Meanwhile all visitors who had come to see the proceedings asked to leave the Parliament premises. About a hundred people were waiting to get passes made to go to the visitor gallery when proceedings were resumed after lunch at 2 PM.

Two persons were arrested from inside and another two were arrested from outside, said the Speaker while asking MP's to refrain from commenting till a detail report of the incident is available.

Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury raised question on security arrangements, saying it happened on a day when anniversary of Parliament attack was observed.

