Speaker recognises Rahul Gandhi as Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha

New Delhi, June 26

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Wednesday recognised Congress MP Rahul Gandhi as Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the Lok Sabha. The recognition has come into effect from June 9.

A Lok Sabha secretariat notification on Wednesday said the Speaker has recognised Rahul Gandhi, leader of Indian National Congress, as the Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha “with effect from June 9, in terms of Section 2 of the Salary and Allowances of Leaders of Opposition in Parliament Act 1977.”

This is the first time in 10 years that the Lok Sabha has got a Leader of Opposition — a post for which the claimant party must win 10 per cent seats of the House strength of 543. In 2014 and 2019, the largest Opposition party, Congress, had 44 and 52 MPs respectively, short of the strength needed to officially claim the LoP post.

In his first constitutional role, Gandhi will sit in high-powered committees alongside Prime Minister Narendra Modi to appoint top officials — Lokpal, Chief Election Commissioner, CBI chief, Central Vigilance Commissioner, Central Information Commission members, NHRC chief.

Gandhi will also get Cabinet rank and an office in the new Parliament.

