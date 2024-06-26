 Speaker recognises Rahul Gandhi as Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • India
  • Speaker recognises Rahul Gandhi as Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha

Speaker recognises Rahul Gandhi as Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha

Congress gets the post of Opposition leader after a gap of 10 years

Speaker recognises Rahul Gandhi as Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi attends the first session of the 18th Lok Sabha in New Delhi on June 26, 2024. Screenshot via Sansad TV/PTI



PTI

New Delhi, June 26

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla recognised Rahul Gandhi as the Leader of Opposition on Wednesday, a day after the Congress communicated its decision to name him for the position to the Lok Sabha Secretariat.

In a notification issued on Wednesday, the Lok Sabha Secretariat said Gandhi, leader of the Indian National Congress, had officially been recognised as the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha with effect from June 9.

This is the first time after a gap of 10 years that there will be a Leader of Opposition in the Lower House, as the Congress or other Opposition parties did not have the 10 per cent members required to claim the post in the 16th and the 17th Lok Sabha.

The Congress MP from Rai Bareli in Uttar Pradesh, Gandhi has been recognised as the Leader of Opposition under Section 2 of the Salary and Allowances of Leaders of Opposition in Parliament Act, 1977.

Gandhi, who earlier in the day joined Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju in escorting the newly-elected Birla to the speaker’s chair, thanked Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge for his appointment to the role.

“I thank Congress president @kharge ji, and all the Congress leaders and ‘babbar sher’ karyakartas from across the country for their overwhelming support and warm wishes. Together, we will raise the voice of every Indian in Parliament, protect our Constitution, and hold the NDA (National Democratic Alliance) government accountable for their actions,” Gandhi said in a post on X.

Gandhi, who is usually seen wearing a white T-shirt and trousers, was clad in a white kurta-pyjama on his first day as opposition leader.

This is the first time that Gandhi has taken up a constitutional position in his political career of more than two and a half decades.

As the Leader of Opposition, Gandhi will now be accorded the status of a Cabinet Minister. This will also enhance his position in the protocol list.

He will also be a member of important panels on key appointments such as the Lokpal, chief election commissioner and election commissioners, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) director, besides the selection of Central Vigilance Commission, Central Information Commission and the National Human Rights Commission chiefs. The prime minister heads all these panels.

Besides getting salary and other perks and allowances, as specified in Section 3 of the Salary, Allowances and Pension of Members of Parliament Act, 1954, as an MP, Gandhi will be entitled to secretarial assistance in the same status and scales, as applicable to personal staff of a Cabinet minister.

Gandhi will also be entitled to a private secretary, two additional private secretaries, two assistant private secretaries, two personal assistants, a Hindi steno, a clerk, a sanitation worker and four peons.

He will receive a constituency allowance at the same rate as, for the time being, specified under Section 8 of the 1954 law, besides a sumptuary allowance.

According to the 1977 law, “The Leader of Opposition shall, so long as he continues as such leader and for a period of one month immediately thereafter, be entitled without payment of rent to the use of a furnished residence and no charge shall fall on the leader of the opposition personally in respect of the maintenance of such residence.” Gandhi, who turned 54 last week, has been an MP for five terms and currently represents the Rae Bareli constituency previously held by his mother Sonia Gandhi. He took oath as an MP on Tuesday while holding a copy of the Constitution.

Though he won from two constituencies, he resigned from the Wayanad seat in Kerala, from where his sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will contest a bypoll.

Gandhi entered the Lok Sabha for the first time in 2004 following his victory from Amethi in Uttar Pradesh.

The Congress, being the single-largest Opposition party, gets the post of Opposition leader after a gap of 10 years.

It had failed to get the 10 per cent members required in the Lok Sabha to secure the post in the 2014 and 2019 elections.

The Congress had contested these elections with Gandhi and Kharge as its key campaigners and won 99 seats.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Congress #Lok Sabha #Om Birla #Rahul Gandhi


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab The Tribune INTERVIEW

‘Akali Dal, with or without Sukhbir Badal, is safety valve for Punjab against threat of radicalism’

2
Jalandhar

23-year-old Lovely Professional University student 'raped'

3
Punjab

Gurdaspur, Pathankot put on high alert after 2 suspected terrorists are spotted

4
Delhi

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal arrested by CBI in excise policy case; sent to 3-day custody

5
India

Om Birla asks Harsimrat Badal to avoid making political statements; Chabbewal, Mehdi rile Lok Sabha Speaker on day one

6
India

NDA nominee Om Birla elected Lok Sabha Speaker

7
Chandigarh

Fake call centre busted in Mohali, two kingpins among 37 nabbed

8
Punjab

Trouble was brewing in Shiromani Akali Dal since Assembly poll drubbing

9
Punjab

Rebellion in Shiromani Akali Dal, leaders ask Sukhbir Badal to step down

10
Punjab

NIA announces reward of Rs 10 lakh each on two accused wanted in VHP leader's murder in Punjab

Don't Miss

View All
After ‘popcorn rocks’, NASA now spots ‘potato’ in space, calls it ‘space potato’
Science Technology

After ‘popcorn rocks’, NASA now spots ‘potato’ in space, calls it ‘space potato’

Rejected by Indian Army, love for olive green led Amritsar’s Tejpal to fight & die for Russia
Punjab

Rejected by Indian Army, love for olive green led Amritsar’s Tejpal to fight & die for Russia

'I am woman now': UP man claims sex change operation without his consent, case filed
Uttar Pradesh

'I am woman now': UP man claims sex change operation without his consent, case filed

Monsoon expected around June 27: Met
Chandigarh

Monsoon expected in Chandigarh around June 27: Met

Women potters from Moga foray into terracotta jewellery territory
Punjab

Women potters from Moga foray into terracotta jewellery territory

Polluted air killed 1.69L Indian kids in 2021
India

Polluted air killed 1.69 lakh Indian kids in 2021

Video: SpiceJet passengers made to wait inside plane 'without AC for an hour' amid severe heatwave in Delhi
Trending

Video: SpiceJet passengers made to wait inside plane 'without AC for an hour' amid severe heatwave in Delhi

Bengaluru couple shocked as they find snake in Amazon package
India

Bengaluru couple shocked as they find snake in Amazon package

Top News

CBI seeks Arvind Kejriwal's custody in excise ‘scam’ as Delhi CM is produced in court

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal arrested by CBI in excise policy case; sent to 3-day custody

The probe agency formally arrested Kejriwal on Wednesday aft...

Arvind Kejriwal withdraws from Supreme Court plea against Delhi High Court’s interim stay on bail order

Arvind Kejriwal withdraws from Supreme Court plea against Delhi High Court’s interim stay on bail order

A Vacation Bench led by Justice Manoj Misra allows withdrawa...

Gunfight breaks out between terrorists, security forces in J-K’s Doda

3 suspected JeM terrorists killed in gunfight with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Doda

Huge quantity of arms and ammunition, including two M4 carbi...

Gurdaspur, Pathankot put on high alert as two suspected terrorists sighted

Gurdaspur, Pathankot put on high alert after 2 suspected terrorists are spotted

A villager of Kot Bhathian hamlet, located near the IB, rang...

NIA declares Rs 10 lakh cash reward each on arrest of Canada-based terrorist Goldy Brar, his aide

NIA declares Rs 10 lakh cash reward each on arrest of Canada-based terrorist Goldy Brar, his aide

The two are wanted in case related to firing at house of a b...


Cities

View All

Armed robbers loot commission agent, wife after making them hostage

Armed robbers loot commission agent, wife after making them hostage

Gurdaspur, Pathankot put on high alert after 2 suspected terrorists are spotted

Over 1,000 workers doing odd jobs after suspension of Bus Rapid Transit System in Amritsar

Breach in canal floods 500 acres in Tarn Taran village

Amritsar: Remove encroachments from Putlighar, Chheharta, say residents

Man shoots dead daughter, mother and pet dog before killing self in Punjab’s Barnala

Man shoots dead daughter, mother and pet dog before killing self in Punjab’s Barnala

Talwandi Sabo: Youth hurt in firing outside university

Bathinda: Farmers make a beeline for railway station to hire migrant labour

Ravneet Bittu ignites hope for railway link to Takht Sri Damdama Sahib in Talwandi Sabo

SAD fifth at Sikander Maluka’s home turf

Over 15K allottees owe Chandigarh Housing Board over Rs 67 crore in rent

Over 15K allottees owe Chandigarh Housing Board over Rs 67 crore in rent

Fake call centre busted in Mohali, two kingpins among 37 nabbed

2 arrested for opening fire outside club in Sector 9, Chandigarh

Elante Tragedy: Toy train firm owners held, let off on bail

Chandigarh Administrator Banwarilal Purohit assures policy on religious places, shops in 2 furniture markets

CBI seeks Arvind Kejriwal's custody in excise ‘scam’ as Delhi CM is produced in court

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal arrested by CBI in excise policy case; sent to 3-day custody

Whole system trying to ensure Delhi CM doesn't get bail, this is dictatorship, says Sunita Kejriwal

Atishi’s indefinite hunger strike ends with her hospitalisation

Minister Atishi faces Opposition backlash over satyagraha

Protests erupt in Mangolpuri as Delhi MC demolishes parts of mosque

15 candidates in fray for Jalandhar West bypoll

15 candidates in fray for Jalandhar West bypoll

23-year-old Lovely Professional University student 'raped'

University admissions: Turnout for sports trials dips further on last day

Passengers hurt as mini-bus overturns

Teachers protest, block road in Jalandhar West

Dragon ride operating sans safety certificate, admn in deep slumber

Dragon ride operating sans safety certificate, Ludhiana admn in deep slumber

Khanna police crack whip against drug smugglers

Will take up arms, won’t spare anyone: Gangster’s open challenge to police

Raise retirement age, demand ASHA workers

Robbers loot elderly in guise of plumbers

Man, son shot dead in Punjab’s Rajpura over land dispute

Man, son shot dead in Punjab’s Rajpura over land dispute

Punjabi Uniersity archer Parneet Kaur bags team gold at World Cup

10-year-old Patiala girl Kavalnain Kaur wins fencing silver

2.5 lakh saplings to be planted in Fatehgarh Sahib

ASHA workers protest in support of demands