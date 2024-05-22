Special court extends ED remand of Jharkhand minister Alamgir Alam for 5 days

PTI

Ranchi, May 22

The Special PMLA (Prevention of Money Laundering Act) court here on Wednesday extended the Enforcement Directorate’s (ED) remand of Jharkhand Minister Alamgir Alam for five days in an alleged money-laundering case, lawyers said.

Alam was arrested after two days of grilling by the ED on May 15 at the agency’s office here.

He was remanded to the custody of the central agency for six days by the PMLA court on May 16, which started from May 17.

