Special court extends ED remand of Jharkhand minister Alamgir Alam for 5 days

Ranchi, May 22
The Special PMLA (Prevention of Money Laundering Act) court here on Wednesday extended the Enforcement Directorate’s (ED) remand of Jharkhand Minister Alamgir Alam for five days in an alleged money-laundering case, lawyers said.
Alam was arrested after two days of grilling by the ED on May 15 at the agency’s office here.
He was remanded to the custody of the central agency for six days by the PMLA court on May 16, which started from May 17.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
In a historic move, Norway, Ireland and Spain recognise Palestine as a state
Israel orders recall of ambassadors to Ireland and Norway
Former Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren can’t campaign in Lok Sabha election as Supreme Court refuses to entertain his plea against arrest in PMLA case
Soren withdraws his petition after a Bench led by Justice Di...
Pune accident: Porsche whose price starts at Rs 96 lakh was not registered due to non-payment of Rs 1,758
Maharashtra Transport Commissioner said the Porsche was impo...
Are BJP, RSS divided over appointment of next party president?
Some attribute low voting in first 5 phases to an 'unhappy' ...
Teen Porsche driver spent Rs 48K in 90 minutes at Pune pub; know the grandfather’s role in accident case
The teen accused allegedly visited two pubs – Cosie restaura...