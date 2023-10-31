Special online G20 summit on Nov 22

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, October 31.

PM Narendra Modi will chair the online summit of the Group of 20 (G20) to be held on November 22.

Earlier, MEA Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi has declined to give the date of the online summit which for the first time in G20 annals is being held in addition to the in-person summit held here on September 9 and 10.

The online summit will be held nine days before Brazil formally assumes the Presidency from December 1. It remains to be seen whether the participation will be at the high levels witnessed during the Delhi G20 in person summit.

Bagchi is yet to confirm the names of leaders who have confirmed their participation. But he had said earlier that New Delhi had already sent out invitations to the online summit and expected as many leaders from G20 countries to attend as possible.

The online summit was proposed by PM Modi during the in-person G20 summit in New Delhi.

