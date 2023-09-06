Special Protection Group Director Arun Kumar Sinha dies at 61

ANI

New Delhi, September 6

Director of the Special Protection Group (SPG), Arun Kumar Sinha, passed away at a hospital in Gurugram early on Wednesday, an official said.

He was 61 and had been unwell for the past few months.

Sinha was a 1987 batch Kerala cadre IPS Officer and serving as SPG Director since 2016.

He was recently given an extension in service.

The Special Protection Group (SPG) was raised in 1985 with a view to providing security cover to the Prime Minister, former prime ministers and their immediate family members. Later, its mandate was amended and it now provides security cover only to the prime minister of the day.

#Gurugram #Kerala