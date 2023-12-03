Special thanks to mothers, daughters, sisters, youth; this is a vote for developed India: PM Modi on Assembly poll results

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, December 3

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said the BJP win in Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh was a vote for developed India and extended special thanks to women and youth voters.

Salute to the people!

“The election results of Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh are showing that the people of India have faith only in the politics of good governance and development, their faith is in BJP.

I heartily thank the family members of all these states, especially the mothers, sisters, daughters and our young voters, for showering their love, trust and blessings on the BJP,” PM said.

He assured voters that the BJP will continue to work tirelessly for their welfare.

“On this occasion, special thanks to all the hardworking workers of the party! You all have set a wonderful example. The way you took BJP’s development and poor welfare policies among the people cannot be praised enough.

We are moving forward with the goal of developed India. We neither have to stop nor get tired. We have to make India victorious. Today together we have taken a strong step in this direction,” Modi said.

He also thanked the people of Telangana saying BJP bond with the state is unbreakable.

“My dear sisters and brothers of Telangana, Thank you for your support to the BJP4. Over the last few years, this support has only been increasing and this trend will continue in the times to come.Our bond with Telangana is unbreakable and we will keep working for the people,” Modi said on X.

He hailed the efforts of each and every BJP worker in the state.

BJP today won three out of four states where election results were announced.

