Special treatment: Amit Shah on bail to Kejriwal by SC

New Delhi, May 15

In what can be termed as government’s first reaction to Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal getting interim bail last week in connection with the liquor policy case, Union Home Minister Amit Shah today termed it as a “special treatment” meted out to the AAP convener.

“The Supreme Court has the right to interpret the law. I believe this was not a normal or routine judgment. Many in the country believe that special treatment has been given,” he said in an interview to news agency ANI. Shah was also asked about AAP chief’s claims that he would not need to go back to jail if enough votes were cast in the party’s favour, to which he said, “I believe this is clear contempt of the Supreme Court. He is trying to say that if someone emerges victorious, the SC does not send them to jail even if they are guilty. The judges that granted him bail have to think how their judgment is being used or misused.” Shah refuted Kejriwal’s claims that cameras were installed in the Tihar Jail and a feed went straight to the PM’s office. Stating the administration of the jail was under the Delhi Government, Shah accused Kejriwal of lying.

Taking potshots at the AAP chief, the minister said Kejriwal’s party was contesting only 22 Lok Sabha seats and he was still making guarantees to the entire country. Asked about the AAP chief’s claim that PM Narendra Modi would retire next year, after he turns 75, and Shah would become the PM, the Home Minister said, “I have said this many times. Modiji will remain the PM till 2029.”

