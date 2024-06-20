Special units for heatwave-hit in all govt hospitals

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, June 19

Following two dozen deaths in Delhi due to severe heatwave and over 12 being on life support, Union Health Minister JP Nadda on Wednesday directed Centre-run hospitals to start special heatwave units. An advisory was issued by the Union Health Ministry under which the hospitals should be prepared to treat patients with heat-related illness on priority.

States have been directed to start daily submission of data on heatstroke cases and deaths, emergency attendance and total deaths from March 1.

