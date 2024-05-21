Spending 6 per cent of GDP must to make India developed by 2047: VIT Chancellor Viswanathan

Chandigarh, May 21
Political parties in India should take the education sector seriously as a country’s economy is directly linked to its education, said G Viswanathan, chancellor of the Vellore Institute of Technology.
In an interview with PTI, he said there is a need to spend 6 per cent of the nation’s GDP on the education sector as it is vital to achieve the goal of India being a developed nation by 2047.
The per capita income of India in 2023 is $2,600. Those states which are good in education like the southern or western states are all above the national average, he told PTI.
In the southern states, it varies from $3,500 to $4,000. Kerala comes first, Telangana second, and Tamil Nadu is third. They’re all around $4,000 whereas Bihar and Uttar Pradesh are less than $1,000 because they lag in education, he said.
