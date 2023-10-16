SpiceJet plane faces tech issue in Tel Aviv; aircraft taken to Jordan to fix problem

New Delhi, October 16
A SpiceJet aircraft that operated a flight from the national capital to Tel Aviv on Sunday is facing a technical issue and the plane has been taken to Jordan to rectify the problem, according to sources.
SpiceJet had operated the flight, with an A340 aircraft, under Operation Ajay.
On Monday, the sources said that after landing at Tel Aviv, a technical issue was detected in the aircraft. To rectify the problem, the plane has been taken to Jordan, which was the nearest place that has the facilities to look into the issue, they added.
There was no immediate comment from SpiceJet.
After rectifying the issue, the plane is likely to fly back to the national capital on Tuesday, the sources said.
The plane was originally scheduled to return on Monday.
On Sunday, SpiceJet said it will be operating a flight with an A340 plane to Tel Aviv.
Operation Ajay has been launched by the government to facilitate the return of Indians who wish to come back from Israel where an intense conflict is going on with militant group Hamas.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Israeli strikes on Gaza intensify as humanitarian crisis deepens
Israel says Hamas holding 199 hostages in Gaza | Israel's ch...
Supreme Court refuses to allow termination of 26-week pregnancy of married woman
AIIMS medical board suggests an alternative regime of medici...
Nithari serial killings: Allahabad High Court acquits Moninder Pandher, Surender Koli; overturns death penalty
High Court order may pave the way for Pandher to walk out of...
Basic norms of collecting evidence brazenly violated: Allahabad High Court on Nithari killings probe
‘Failure of the prosecution was nothing short of a betrayal ...
CBI files charge sheet in case related to parading of tribal women naked in Manipur
Agency files charge sheet against six people and a report ag...