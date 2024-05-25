Sporadic incidents of violence reported from some Lok Sabha seats during polling in Bengal

PTI

Kolkata, May 25

Scattered incidents of violence were reported from some areas in the eight Lok Sabha constituencies of West Bengal, where polling is underway for the sixth phase on Saturday, officials said.

The Election Commission has received 954 complaints until 11 am from different political parties, alleging EVM malfunctions and agents being stopped from entering booths, they said.

The poll panel, however, claimed that voting has been peaceful so far.

Clashes reportedly broke out between supporters of the ruling TMC and BJP in the Ghatal constituency over stopping polling agents from entering the booths.

BJP candidate Hiran Chatterjee claimed that TMC goons are running havoc and creating hurdles in the voting process.

“Our booth agents are not allowed to sit inside the booths,” he alleged.

BJP activists also staged a protest on the road and set tyres on fire in the area.

Sitting TMC MP Dev, who is seeking re-election from the seat, however, rubbished the allegations.

Sporadic incidents of violence were also reported from various parts of the Kanthi constituency.

BJP activists staged protests against the central forces and accused them of assaulting voters.

“The TMC and the central forces are working against us. They are beating our party supporters,” BJP candidate Soumendu Adhikari claimed.

In the Midnapore constituency, BJP candidate Agnimitra Paul was seen facing “go back” slogans by TMC activists.

Subsequently, a scuffle broke out between the BJP and TMC activists, following which central forces reached the spot to disperse the mob.

Meanwhile, a group of people shouted slogans against BJP candidate and former Calcutta High Court judge Abhijit Gangopadhyay when he reached the polling booth in Tamluk.

A large contingent of security personnel was deployed to bring the situation under control and disperse the crowd, the official said.

“We have taken note of the matter and a report has been sought from the presiding officer,” he said.

In the Bankura constituency, BJP candidate and Union minister Subhas Sarkar faced protests while visiting one of the booths in the area.

On Friday night, a Trinamool Congress worker in Mahishadal in Purba Medinipur district was killed by unidentified people, police said.

The deceased, who has been identified as Sheikh Moibul, was a member of the local panchayat samiti, they said West Bengal registered a voter turnout of 36.88 per cent till 11 am in the eight Lok Sabha constituencies.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#BJP #Lok Sabha #West Bengal