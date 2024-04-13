 Spot inquiry into Sandeshkhali case points to ‘violation of human rights’, says National Human Rights Commission : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • India
  • Spot inquiry into Sandeshkhali case points to ‘violation of human rights’, says National Human Rights Commission

Spot inquiry into Sandeshkhali case points to ‘violation of human rights’, says National Human Rights Commission

It makes several recommendations and seeks an Action Taken Report within eight weeks on each of the recommendations

Spot inquiry into Sandeshkhali case points to ‘violation of human rights’, says National Human Rights Commission

Photo for representational purpose only. Tribune file



PTI

New Delhi, April 13

In a spot inquiry into the Sandeshkhali case in West Bengal, the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has flagged “several instances of atrocities”, saying it indicates that there was a “violation of human rights” due to “negligence” in the prevention of such incidents.

The NHRC, in its report, also observed that the “pervasive fear of reprisal, coupled with the power dynamics at play, acted as a formidable barrier”, preventing individuals from voicing their grievances.

The rights panel has made several recommendations and sought an Action Taken Report (ATR) within eight weeks on each of the recommendations made therein from the government of West Bengal, the NHRC said in a statement on Saturday.

“The Commission’s spot inquiry has revealed several instances of atrocities inflicted upon the victims, which clearly demonstrate, prima facie, that there was a violation of human rights due to negligence in the prevention of such violation or abatement thereof by the public servant,” it said.

The report has been uploaded on the NHRC website for “wider dissemination of information,” the statement said.

The Commission has sent its spot inquiry report to the chief secretary and DGP, West Bengal for submitting the ATR.

The NHRC report made an observation that the “atmosphere due to the atrocities by the alleged accused persons rendered the victims silent”, and intimidation, and terror made them “reluctant to seek justice”.

This “climate of terror” not only “perpetuates the cycle of abuse” but also underscores the urgent need to create a safe and supportive environment for victims to “break free from the shackles of silence”, it has observed.

The rights panel has also made an observation that the “atmosphere of fear” not only affects the victims but also has a “negative impact” on the growth and health of the children who constantly witness the ordeals of their parents at the hands of these alleged accused.

On February 21, the NHRC had taken suo motu cognisance of print and electronic media reports that in Sandeshkhali, North 24th Paragana, “innocent and impoverished women have been harassed and sexually assaulted by a group of local gang of a political person”.

As a result, for the last few days, local villagers had started protesting, seeking appropriate legal action against the “perpetrators of horrific crimes indulged by various goons and anti-social elements, when the local administration failed to take appropriate legal action against the perpetrators of crime,” it added.

In addition to seeking reports from the state government, the Commission, considering the gravity of the situation, had deputed an investigation team for a spot inquiry, headed by one of its members.

The NHRC team also interacted with the police and administration at Sandeshkhali and requested for further information, “but despite reminders, no reply has been given to date”, the statement said.

The recommendations given by the NHRC team, include “reinstating trust in the rule of law and confidence in authorities” and ensuring witness protection and redressal of grievances.

Counselling and rehabilitation of victims of sexual offences; return of the land to the legitimate owners; impartial investigation of complaints by central agencies; initiating awareness programmes are other recommendations, it said.

Operationalisation of a nationwide emergency response system; and vocational training and creating employment opportunities have also been recommended.

Reviving the land to make it suitable for agriculture; improving socio-economic indicators and preparing area-specific plans; appointing special rapporteurs to periodically report on the situation in Sandeshkhali; and investigating cases of missing women or girls from the area of the police station of Sandeshkhali are among the other recommendations.

The Commission has noted that “this incident is also seized by the High Court of Judicature at Calcutta in WPA No 4011 of 2024.  It has decided to seek leave from the High Court to intervene in the matter,” the statement said.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#human rights #National Human Rights Commission #West Bengal


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Bathinda

Sikander Maluka dropped as SAD in-charge of Punjab’s Maur after son Gurpreet, daughter-in-law Parampal Sidhu join BJP

2
Punjab

Congress all set to field 3 sitting MPs from Punjab

3
India

Four Indian-origin men get 122-year prison term for murdering delivery driver in UK

4
India

Lok Sabha polls: Congress chief Kharge-led CEC to finalise candidates for Punjab, Haryana, Bihar and Delhi on Saturday

5
India

Canada curtails staff at its missions in India

6
Himachal

Palampur: Private paragliding schools shut in Bir-Billing

7
Punjab

Muktsar AAP MLA Jagdeep Singh Kaka Brar, his security personnel nab snatcher

8
India

India advises citizens against travel to Israel and Iran amid rising tensions between the two countries

9
Punjab

Vikramjit Chaudhary-Charanjit Channi fight over Jalandhar seat gets murkier

10
India

Hardik Pandya’s stepbrother Vaibhav held for cheating cricketer of over Rs 4 crore in business calls issue ‘family matter’, ‘misunderstanding’

Don't Miss

View All
Sikhs celebrate Baisakhi on NY Assembly premises
Diaspora

Sikhs celebrate 'Khalsa Sajna Divas' on New York Assembly premises

Diljit Dosanjh’s alleged wife slams social media for misuse of her identity amid speculations
Trending

Diljit Dosanjh’s alleged wife slams social media for misuse of her identity amid speculations

In photos, Sikh man in Pakistan who was forced to leave Peshawar because of security reasons serves food at Iftar langar in Lahore
Trending

In photos, Sikh man in Pakistan who was forced to leave Peshawar because of security reasons serves Iftar langar in Lahore

Apple warns of Pegasus-like attack on politicians, scribes
India

Apple warns of Pegasus-like attack on politicians, scribes triggered by missed call on WhatsApp

India cricketer Hardik Pandya duped of Rs 4.3 crore, stepbrother Vaibhav in police net for forgery
Sports

India cricketer Hardik Pandya duped of Rs 4.3 crore, stepbrother Vaibhav in police net for forgery

Youth saves kids from oncoming train, loses leg
Himachal

Solan youth Ritik saves kids from oncoming train, loses leg

Rich Punjabi culture on display at Khalsa College Baisakhi festival
Punjab

In photos: Rich Punjabi culture on display at Khalsa College Baisakhi festival

Experts blame climate change for drying neem trees in Punjab
Patiala

Experts blame climate change for drying neem trees in Punjab

Top News

5 killed in Sydney shopping centre stabbing attack, suspect shot dead, say police

5 killed in Sydney shopping centre stabbing attack, suspect shot dead, say police

Police evacuate shoppers at Westfield Shopping Centre in Bon...

Terrorists don’t play by rules, so country’s response to them can’t have rules: EAM Jaishankar

Terrorists don’t play by rules, so country’s response to them can’t have rules: EAM Jaishankar

Jaishankar also says that country's foreign policy has under...

SAD releases 1st list of candidates for Lok Sabha poll; Daljit Cheema to contest from Gurdaspur, Chandumajra from Anandpur Sahib

SAD releases 1st list of candidates for Lok Sabha poll; Daljit Cheema to contest from Gurdaspur, Chandumajra from Anandpur Sahib

Former Dera Bassi MLA NK Sharma has been fielded from Patial...

Excise ‘scam’: Supreme Court to take up on Monday Kejriwal’s petition against Delhi High Court verdict upholding his arrest by ED

Excise ‘scam’: Supreme Court to take up on Monday Kejriwal’s petition against Delhi HC verdict upholding his arrest by ED

CM Arvind Kejriwal’s petition is listed before a Bench of Ju...

2 key Rameshwaram Cafe blast suspects brought to Bengaluru on transit remand

Rameshwaram Cafe blast case: NIA gets 10-day custody of two key suspects

The accused were brought to Bengaluru from Kolkata on transi...


Cities

View All

Farmers want canal water supply to cut dependence on tubewells

Majha farmers want canal water supply to cut dependence on tubewells

Amritsar MC to issue challans for dumping construction waste on city roads

Sikhs celebrate 'Khalsa Sajna Divas' on New York Assembly premises

20-year-old Tarn Taran girl dies in Oman

Traffic cops restrict movement of e-rickshaws in various streets leading to Golden Temple, Amritsar

Fire Alarm: Only 19% high-rises in Chandigarh have fire safety certificate

Fire Alarm: Only 19% high-rises in Chandigarh have fire safety certificate

Punjab: Mohali’s Mataur SHO escapes unhurt after assailants open fire on him in Ropar

7 Chandigarh heritage items fetch Rs 69 lakh in US

Chandigarh MC XEN faces major penalty

Ensure implementation of Chandigarh Administration policy on safe transport, schools told

AAP leader Sanjay Singh claims Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal not being allowed to meet family in Tihar jail

AAP leader Sanjay Singh claims Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal not being allowed in-person meetings with family in Tihar jail

Excise ‘scam’: Supreme Court to take up on Monday Kejriwal’s petition against Delhi HC verdict upholding his arrest by ED

Delhi liquor ‘scam’: BRS leader Kavitha threatened SC Reddy to pay money to AAP, CBI tells court

BJP conspiring to impose Prez’s rule in Capital: Atishi

Rider killed after school bus collides with scooter, auto

20 violators challaned for throwing garbage in open

20 violators challaned for throwing garbage in open

70 fire incidents on average during crop harvesting every year

Wheat procurement starts at Bhogpur grain market

Aggarwal visits Niku Park, orders civic body to conduct safety audit of joyrides

Vikramjit Chaudhary-Charanjit Channi fight over Jalandhar seat gets murkier

Only 11 owe MC ~60L property tax

Only 11 owe MC Rs 60L property tax

Dilroz murder case: Prosecutor seeks death penalty for convict

Elderly man found charred to death on jail premises

BDPO arrested for taking Rs 30K bribe

Miscreants snatch woman’s purse

BSP fields its Punjab general secretary Jagjit Chhadbad from Patiala Lok Sabha seat

BSP fields its Punjab general secretary Jagjit Chharbarh from Patiala Lok Sabha seat

Patiala: Ex-powerlifter held for stealing gadgets of college students

Dr Dharamvira Gandhi invited to Congress party meet in Patiala

Three-member panel to probe Nabha gangrape

Two die in Fatehgarh Sahib mishaps