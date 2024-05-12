SP’s Akhilesh faces challenge to wrest bastion Kannauj from BJP’s Pathak

Tribune News Service

Neeraj Mohan

New Delhi, May 11

As the campaigning for the fourth phase of elections concluded in Uttar Pradesh on Saturday, all eyes are now on the crucial battles unfolding across 13 key constituencies in the state on May 13.

With the polling already held for 26 of the total 80 seats in the preceding phases in Uttar Pradesh, the fate of several prominent leaders hangs in the balance in this phase. Among them is former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav who is fighting to wrest the family stronghold of Kannauj from the BJP.

The Kannauj constituency holds immense historical significance, having been represented by members of the Yadav family, including late Mulayam Singh Yadav, Akhilesh and his wife Dimple. Akhilesh himself vacated the seat in 2012 upon assuming the role of UP CM with his wife winning the subsequent byelection unopposed. However, in a twist of fate, she lost the seat to BJP’s Subrat Pathak in 2019. Now, Akhilesh faces a formidable challenge as he contests against Pathak and BSP’s Imran Bin Zafar.

Another closely watched contest is in the Unnao Lok Sabha constituency where the BJP has fielded Sakshi Maharaj, the incumbent MP, against the SP’s Annu Tandon and the BSP’s Ashok Kumar Pandey. Sakshi Maharaj secured a resounding victory in 2019, bagging a 56.87 per cent vote share and defeating his closest rival by over four lakh votes. In Shahjahanpur, the Samajwadi Party has this time nominated Jyotsana Gond. BJP candidate Arun Kumar Sagar clinched victory in 2019 with an impressive margin of 2,68,418 votes.

