Spurned by Male, Israel asks tourists to head to India

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, June 3

Maldives’ spurning of Israeli tourists will be a gain for beaches in Goa, Kerala, Lakshadweep and Andamans, if a recent X post from Tel Aviv’s mission in New Delhi is an indication.

“Since the Maldives is no longer welcoming Israelis, here are some beautiful and amazing Indian beaches where Israeli tourists are warmly welcomed and treated with utmost hospitality,” posted the Israeli embassy in India. To lend credibility, it said its “recommendations were based on the places visited by our diplomats”.

