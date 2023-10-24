Sri Lanka announces free visa entry for India, 6 other countries till March 31

ANI

Colombo, October 24

Sri Lanka will allow visa-free entry to visitors from seven countries, including India, China and Russia, under a pilot project, the country's foreign affairs minister said on Tuesday.

The decision was approved by the Sri Lanka cabinet, minister Ali Sabry said.

The minister said the pilot project that had begun with immediate effect would continue till March 31, 2024.

Taking to X, Sabry said, "Cabinet approves issuing of free visas to India, China, Russia, Malaysia, Japan, Indonesia & Thailand with immediate effect as a pilot project till 31 March."

Last week, the Ministry of Tourism announced that a Cabinet Paper had been presented during the previous Cabinet meeting, proposing the issue of free tourist visas to foreigners from five countries who intend to visit Sri Lanka as tourists, The Daily Mirror reported.

