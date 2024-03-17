 Sri Lanka Navy arrests 21 more Indian fishermen for poaching : The Tribune India

  • India
The arrests come a day after at least 15 Indian fishermen were detained off the coast of Karainagar

Sri Lanka Navy arrests 21 more Indian fishermen for poaching

The fishermen were arrested on Saturday near the Jaffna islet of Delft and their two trawlers were also seized by the Navy. Representative image/File photo



PTI

Colombo, March 17

The Sri Lankan Navy has arrested 21 more Indian fishermen for allegedly poaching into the country’s territorial water, the latest such incident this month. 

The fishermen were arrested on Saturday near the Jaffna islet of Delft and escorted to the Kankesanthurai port, the Navy said. Their two trawlers were also seized by the Navy.

The arrests come a day after the Sri Lanka Navy on Friday detained at least 15 Indian fishermen off the coast of Karainagar in the northern Jaffna Peninsula.

At least 146 Indian fishermen have been arrested by Sri Lanka so far this year.

The fishermen issue is a contentious one in the ties between India and Sri Lanka, with Lankan Navy personnel even firing at Indian fishermen in the Palk Strait and seizing their boats in several alleged incidents of illegally entering Sri Lankan territorial waters.

The Palk Strait, a narrow strip of water separating Tamil Nadu from Sri Lanka, is a rich fishing ground for fishermen from both countries.

There have been periodic instances of Indian fishermen being arrested by Sri Lankan authorities for allegedly crossing the International Maritime Boundary Line and fishing in Sri Lankan waters.

In 2023, the island nation's Navy arrested 240 Indian fishermen along with 35 trawlers for allegedly poaching in Sri Lankan waters.

