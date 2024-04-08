Stalin: If voted to power, INDIA bloc will provide statehood to Puducherry

Puducherry, April 7

DMK president and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Sunday said if INDIA bloc gets voted to power after the Lok Sabha polls, it would provide statehood to Puducherry.

Addressing an election rally here seeking support for Congress candidate and present MP V Vaithilingam, he said the DMK and Congress were firm in the opinion that Puducherry should be made a full-fledged state.

Puducherry Chief Minister N Rangasamy was a “puppet in the hands of the Centre,” Stalin claimed, and added: “We are keen that the rights of not only bigger states like Tamil Nadu, but also the rights of union territories like Puducherry should be protected.”

Stating that Puducherry had gained nothing during the 10-year rule of the BJP at Centre, the Tamil Nadu CM said Prime Minister Narendra Modi was campaigning only in the name of religion and caste.

“Modi has not highlighted any measure to ameliorate the lot of the Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and weaker sections, but has been campaigning in the name of religion and caste,” Stalin said.

“The fishermen of Karaikal faced hardships and arrests by the Sri Lanka navy and the PM took no steps to prevent the sufferings of fishermen,” he added.

Modi had not done anything to realise the promise he had held out in the past to make the Union Territory “best Puducherry”, he said.

Expressing concern over the “deterioration of law and order” in Puducherry, Stalin said the recent incident of sexual harassment and murder of a nine-year-old girl in the UT had shocked the entire nation. The incident was proof that law and order was in shambles in Puducherry, he said.

He added that women felt unsafe during the BJP’s rule in the country. All defunct undertakings in Puducherry would be revived if the INDIA bloc was voted to power, the DMK chief promised. Elections to the lone Puducherry seat will take place along with neighbouring Tamil Nadu on April 19. — PTI

#Congress #INDIA bloc #Lok Sabha #Tamil Nadu