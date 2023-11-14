Staring at ouster from LS, Moitra gets new TMC role

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, November 13

The Trinamool Congress on Monday appointed Mahua Moitra district president of Krishnanagar, the constituency she represents in the Lok Sabha. The new role comes at a time when the Lok Sabha ethics panel adopted the report recommending her expulsion in the ‘cash for query’ case. “Thank you @MamataOfficial and @AITCofficial for appointing me district president of Krishnanagar (Nadia North). Will always work with the party for the people of Krishnanagar,” Moitra posted on X.

Areas under various administrative districts of West Bengal were assigned to multiple organisational district units by the TMC in an organisational restructuring carried out by the party before the Assembly elections in 2021.

