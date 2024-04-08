Start-up puts off for 3rd time launch of sub-orbital rocket

PTI

New Delhi, April 7

Chennai-based space start-up Agnikul Cosmos on Sunday called off the maiden launch of its 3D-printed, semi-cryogenic Agnibaan rocket about 92 seconds before lift-off citing some technical issues.

Sunday’s was the third attempt at the test launch of the Agnibaan Sub-Orbital Technology Demonstrator (SOrTeD) since March 22, when the test flight was first scheduled to be held at the Agnikul Launch Pad at ISRO’s Satish Dhawan Space Centre at Sriharikota. The second attempt at the test launch at 7.45 am on Saturday also could not fructify. On Sunday, the Agnibaan SOrTeD launch was scheduled for 5.30 am but was put off to 7.45 am. “The Agnibaan SOrTeD lift-off was cancelled at T minus 92 seconds,” the IIT Chennai incubated start-up said. Agnikul is seeking to conduct India’s second private rocket launch, following startup Skyroot Aerospace’s November 2022 launch of the Vikram-S sub-orbital rocket.