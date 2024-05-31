Startup launches world’s 1st rocket with 3D-printed engine

Ajay Banerjee
New Delhi, May 30
Agnikul Cosmos, a Chennai-based startup backed by IIT-Madras and the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), today launched ‘sub-orbital technological demonstrator’ (SOrTeD) rocket ‘Agnibaan’ from Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh.
The launch carried out at 8:12 am was followed by the rocket executing a series of precise manoeuvres during its two-minute test flight, reaching an altitude of 8 km before splashing down in the Bay of Bengal, over 30 km east of the launch pad. This was India’s first launch from a private launch pad and was the first single-piece 3D-printed semi-cryogenic liquid engine designed and manufactured indigenously.
‘Agnibaan’ uses 3D printing that is the latest in additive technology. Agnikul Cosmos put out a post on X saying, “The Agnibaan rocket is powered by world’s first single-piece 3D-printed semi-cryogenic engine Agnilet.”
An IIT-Madras statement said, “Agnibaan is designed to be compatible with a mobile launch pad allowing for launch flexibility regardless of location. It can be configured to accommodate payloads ranging from 30 kg to 300 kg, ensuring versatility across a wide range of mission requirements.”
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Donald Trump becomes first former US president to be convicted of felony
The Biden Harris Campaign says no one is above the law while...
Lok Sabha poll din ends; Modi, Priyanka, Rahul make final push in region
Punjab, Himachal, Chandigarh among 7 states, UT to go to pol...
Major Radhika Sen’s service is true credit to United Nations as a whole: UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres
Guterres thanks Major Sen and all peacekeepers for their ser...
22 killed, 64 hurt in Akhnoor bus mishap
Was carrying devotees to Shivkhori