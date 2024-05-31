Startup launches world’s 1st rocket with 3D-printed engine

Tribune News Service

Ajay Banerjee

New Delhi, May 30

Agnikul Cosmos, a Chennai-based startup backed by IIT-Madras and the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), today launched ‘sub-orbital technological demonstrator’ (SOrTeD) rocket ‘Agnibaan’ from Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh.

The launch carried out at 8:12 am was followed by the rocket executing a series of precise manoeuvres during its two-minute test flight, reaching an altitude of 8 km before splashing down in the Bay of Bengal, over 30 km east of the launch pad. This was India’s first launch from a private launch pad and was the first single-piece 3D-printed semi-cryogenic liquid engine designed and manufactured indigenously.

‘Agnibaan’ uses 3D printing that is the latest in additive technology. Agnikul Cosmos put out a post on X saying, “The Agnibaan rocket is powered by world’s first single-piece 3D-printed semi-cryogenic engine Agnilet.”

An IIT-Madras statement said, “Agnibaan is designed to be compatible with a mobile launch pad allowing for launch flexibility regardless of location. It can be configured to accommodate payloads ranging from 30 kg to 300 kg, ensuring versatility across a wide range of mission requirements.”

