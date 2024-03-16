State assembly elections 2024: Here is which state votes when

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, March 16

Assembly elections are scheduled for 4 states, including Arunachal Pradesh, Sikkim, Odisha and Andhra Pradesh.

Assembly elections in Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim will be held on April 19, and in Andhra Pradesh on May 13.

Elections to Odisha assembly will be held in four phases on May 13, May 20, May 25 and June 1.

Bypolls will also be held for 26 assembly constituencies, Chief Election Commissioner Rajeev Kumar said at a press conference flanked by two new Election Commissioners Gyanesh Kumar and Sukhbir Singh Sandhu.

About The Author Tribune Web Desk The Tribune Web Desk brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune Wed Desk for not just breaking news stories but wide-ranging coverage of events.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Andhra Pradesh #Arunachal Pradesh #Sikkim