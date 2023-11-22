States must adopt fish to conserve biodiversity, says Union Minister

Tribune News Service

Neeraj Mohan

New Delhi, November 21

Ahmedabad’s Gujarat Science City on Tuesday witnessed the grand inauguration of the Global Fisheries Conference India, 2023, by Union Minister for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying Parshottam Rupala.

On occasion of World Fisheries Day, Rupala unveiled the special pavilion and the main exhibition of the conference. He also released the “State Fishes of India Booklet”, urging each state to adopt fish for biodiversity conservation. The booklet showcases 21 fish species designated as state fish and declared state aquatic animal. Another significant publication — “Handbook on Fisheries Statistics, 2022” — was also released to provide crucial data and performance indicators for the fisheries sector.

The minister emphasised the importance of state fish declarations by major states like UP, Maharashtra, and Gujarat, making fish rearing an engaging topic for the public. He expressed optimism that innovations and sustainable development practices would continue to evolve in the fisheries sector.

Beneficiaries from Odisha and Puducherry received Group Accident Insurance Scheme (GAIS) claim cheques of Rs 5 lakh each. Kisan Credit Cards were also distributed to eligible recipients.

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Rajnikant Patel inaugurated the Inland Reservoir Lease Portal, facilitating online leasing through e-tender and e-auction for transparency in the allocation procedure. The portal prioritises fisheries cooperatives for lease allocation.

Patel also digitally declared the black spotted croaker, commonly known as ghol, as the state fish of Gujarat. Abhilaksh Likhi, Secretary of the Department of Fisheries, outlined the department’s focus areas, including production and productivity improvement, infrastructure development, market linkage strengthening, technology infusion and ease of doing business, under the Coastal Aquaculture Authority (Amendment) Act.

Sagar Mehra, Joint Secretary, Department of Fisheries, expressed pride in hosting 10 foreign missions and international organisations at the event. Notable attendees included representatives from France, New Zealand, Norway, Australia, Russia, Spain, Zimbabwe, Angola, Brazil, and Greece, along with organisations like Food and Agriculture Organisation, Asian Development Bank, Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit, Bay of Bengal Programme, and Marine Stewardship Council India. Ministers from various states and union territories were also present on the occasion.

