Step up capex, urge economists

New Delhi, June 19
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman chaired the first pre-Budget consultation meeting with economists on Wednesday. The economists called for higher capital expenditure and controlling fiscal deficit, said sources. She will meet representatives of industry bodies on Thursday as part of consultations.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Tamil Nadu: 25 dead, over 60 hospitalised in Kallakurichi after consuming illicit liqour
The officials have expressed concern that the death toll may...
Won’t let China sway Dalai Lama’s successor choice: US lawmakers
Meet spiritual leader in Dharamsala, reiterate support for f...
Polluted air killed 1.69L Indian kids in 2021
Highest under-5 fatalities in country: SoGA report
Heart attack theory falls flat, Sirsa girl ‘killed for honour’
Father, brother confess to crime in police custody